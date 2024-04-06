NHRA Winternationals Results

|Saturday
|In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip
|Pomona, Calif.
|Final Round Results from rain delayed 64th annual NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip
|Top Fuel
Justin Ashley, 3.802 seconds, 330.15 mph def. Tony Schumacher, 3.772 seconds, 326.00 mph.
|Funny Car
John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.033, 318.24 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.048, 283.61.
|Pro Stock
Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.537, 209.14 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.531, 209.52.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.