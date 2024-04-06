NHRA Winternationals Results

Saturday In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip Pomona, Calif. Final Round Results from rain delayed 64th annual NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip…

Justin Ashley, 3.802 seconds, 330.15 mph def. Tony Schumacher, 3.772 seconds, 326.00 mph.

Funny Car

John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.033, 318.24 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.048, 283.61.

Pro Stock

Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.537, 209.14 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.531, 209.52.

