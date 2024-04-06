Live Radio
NHRA Winternationals Results

The Associated Press

April 6, 2024, 9:48 PM

Saturday
In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip
Pomona, Calif.
Final Round Results from rain delayed 64th annual NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip
Top Fuel

Justin Ashley, 3.802 seconds, 330.15 mph def. Tony Schumacher, 3.772 seconds, 326.00 mph.

Funny Car

John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.033, 318.24 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.048, 283.61.

Pro Stock

Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.537, 209.14 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.531, 209.52.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

