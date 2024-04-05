NHRA Arizona Nationals

Friday At Firebird Motorsports Park Chandler, Ariz. First Round Top Fuel 1. Steve Torrence, 3.678 seconds, 336.23 mph; 2. Brittany…

Friday At Firebird Motorsports Park Chandler, Ariz. First Round Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 3.678 seconds, 336.23 mph; 2. Brittany Force, 3.689, 334.90; 3. Doug Kalitta, 3.697, 323.66; 4. Antron Brown, 3.738, 329.34; 5. Tony Schumacher, 3.755, 328.38; 6. Krista Baldwin, 3.755, 325.37; 7. Shawn Langdon, 3.790, 317.42; 8. Jasmine Salinas, 3.893, 252.76; 9. Justin Ashley, 3.902, 313.58; 10. Shawn Reed, 4.026, 276.41; 11. Clay Millican, 4.508, 171.42; 12. Billy Torrence, 4.726, 158.26; 13. Terry Totten, 4.934, 148.17; 14. Tony Stewart, 6.165, 100.36; 15. Josh Hart, 8.167, 77.54; 16. Travis Shumake, 8.693, 83.34.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.840, 334.40; 2. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.876, 334.65; 3. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.889, 329.02; 4. John Force, Camaro, 3.901, 325.37; 5. J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.923, 320.58; 6. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.927, 324.44; 7. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.941, 323.35; 8. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.996, 281.77; 9. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.052, 302.41; 10. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 4.068, 307.72; 11. Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.158, 260.31; 12. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.501, 196.99; 13. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.653, 178.17; 14. Dave Richards, Mustang, 7.475, 86.37; 15. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 7.633, 99.00; 16. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 8.581, 76.65. Not Qualified: 17. Ron Capps, 8.909, 82.80; 18. Daniel Wilkerson, 10.449, 81.56

