NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Friday, March 15 Atlantic Region At campus sites Gannon 73, West Virginia St. 53 Lock…

All Times EDT

First Round

Friday, March 15

Atlantic Region

At campus sites

Gannon 73, West Virginia St. 53

Lock Haven 74, California (Pa.) 60

Fairmont St. 72, West Chester 68

Fayetteville St. 72, Indiana (Pa.) 63

Central Region

Southern Nazarene 70, Henderson St. 61

Harding 82, Pittsburg St. 74, OT

Minnesota St. 78, Missouri Western 58

Fort Hays St. 62, Northwest Mo. St. 47

East Region

Bentley 63, Mercy 50

Jefferson 91, Southern N.H. 89, OT

Assumption 58, Franklin Pierce 43

Daemen 52, Saint Rose 47

Midwest Region

Grand Valley St. 63, Trevecca Nazarene 35

Northern Mich. 69, Ky. Wesleyan 56

Ashland 102, Drury 65

Ferris St. 75, Lewis 53

South Region

Valdosta St. 66, Miles 55

Nova Southeastern 71, Lee 61

Eckerd 84, Union (Tenn.) 70

Tampa 76, Embry-Riddle (Fla.) 70

South Central Region

Texas Woman’s 81, Colo. Sch. of Mines 72

Adams St. 96, Tex. Permian Basin 83

Colorado Mesa 68, Lubbock Christian 61

UT Tyler 74, Regis (Colo.) 54

Southeast Region

Catawba 58, UNC Pembroke 48

Ga. Southwestern 62, Lenoir-Rhyne 59

Carson-Newman 61, Augusta 55

Anderson (S.C.) 74, Wingate 55

West Region

Azusa Pacific 66, Cal State LA 60

Mont. St. Billings 86, Chico St. 55

Cal St. San Marcos 82, Point Loma 61

Western Wash. 66, Cal Poly Pomona 61

Second Round

Saturday, March 16

Atlantic Region

Gannon 91, Lock Haven 72

Fayetteville St. 70, Fairmont St. 62

Central Region

Southern Nazarene 68, Harding 65

Minnesota St. 78, Fort Hays St. 66

East Region

Jefferson 68, Bentley 50

Daemen 68, Assumption 58

Midwest Region

Grand Valley St. 72, Northern Mich. 44

Ferris St. 64, Ashland 59

South Region

Nova Southeastern 69, Valdosta St. 58

Tampa 69, Eckerd 68, OT

South Central Region

Texas Woman’s 74, Adams St. 63

UT Tyler 68, Colorado Mesa 56

Southeast Region

Ga. Southwestern 88, Catawba 63

Carson-Newman 74, Anderson (S.C.) 54

West Region

Mont. St. Billings 66, Azusa Pacific 56

Cal St. San Marcos 62, Western Wash. 56

Third Round

Monday, March 18

Central Region

Minnesota St. 80, Southern Nazarene 48

East Region

Daemen 69, Jefferson 62

Midwest Region

Ferris St. 49, Grand Valley St. 46

South Region

Tampa 63, Nova Southeastern 56

South Central Region

Texas Woman’s 65, UT Tyler 51

Southeast Region

Ga. Southwestern 79, Carson-Newman 62

West Region

Cal St. San Marcos 73, Mont. St. Billings 71

Tuesday, March 19

Atlantic Region

Gannon 72, Fayetteville St. 47

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 25

At Minneapolis

Cal St. San Marcos 85, Gannon 80

Minnesota St. 93, Ga. Southwestern 88

Texas Woman’s 76, Daemen 44

Ferris St. 60, Tampa 53

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 27

Minnesota St. 70, Cal St. San Marcos 68

Texas Woman’s 68, Ferris St. 52

Championship

Friday, March 29

Minnesota St. 89, Texas Woman’s 73

