Mets bring 1-0 series advantage over Royals into game 2

Kansas City Royals (9-5, third in the AL Central) vs. New York Mets (6-7, third in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Alec Marsh (1-0, 3.09 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Mets: Sean Manaea (1-0, 0.82 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -164, Royals +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

New York has a 6-7 record overall and a 2-5 record at home. The Mets have a 2-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City has a 1-3 record in road games and a 9-5 record overall. The Royals have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .431.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has a double, four home runs and seven RBI while hitting .241 for the Mets. Brett Baty is 14-for-41 with a double over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has four home runs, four walks and eight RBI while hitting .333 for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 14-for-39 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Royals: 8-2, .266 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

