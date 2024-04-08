Merrill leads Padres against the Cubs following 4-hit performance

Chicago Cubs (6-3) vs. San Diego Padres (5-7) San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (1-0,…

Chicago Cubs (6-3) vs. San Diego Padres (5-7)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, five strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (0-1, 2.30 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -138, Cubs +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Chicago Cubs after Jackson Merrill had four hits on Sunday in a 3-2 loss to the Giants.

San Diego had an 82-80 record overall and a 44-37 record in home games last season. The Padres pitching staff put up a 3.75 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.1 strikeouts and 3.5 walks per nine innings.

Chicago has a 1-2 record in road games and a 6-3 record overall. The Cubs have a 6-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Campusano has three doubles and a home run for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 10-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Christopher Morel has a triple, two home runs and five RBI while hitting .306 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 12-for-36 with three doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .253 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored by one run

Cubs: 6-3, .263 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (right shoulder strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (back), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.