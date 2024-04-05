Live Radio
Masters, Yardage and Par

The Associated Press

April 5, 2024, 11:58 AM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Yardage and par at Augusta National Golf Club, site of the 88th Masters Tournament to be played April 11-14:

Hole Par Yds
1 4 445
2 5 585
3 4 350
4 3 240
5 4 495
6 3 180
7 4 450
8 5 570
9 4 460
Out 36 3775
10 4 495
11 4 520
12 3 155
13 5 545
14 4 440
15 5 550
16 3 170
17 4 440
18 4 465
In 36 3710
Total 72 7555

