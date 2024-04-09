AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .385; Volpe, New York, .375; Seager, Texas, .368; Kirilloff, Minnesota, .355; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, .355; Soto,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .385; Volpe, New York, .375; Seager, Texas, .368; Kirilloff, Minnesota, .355; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, .355; Soto, New York, .348; Alvarez, Houston, .347; O’Neill, Boston, .344; Perez, Kansas City, .341; 6 tied at .333.

RUNS_O’Neill, Boston, 13; Kwan, Cleveland, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Altuve, Houston, 10; Volpe, New York, 10; Alvarez, Houston, 9; Giménez, Cleveland, 9; Semien, Texas, 9; 8 tied at 8.

RBI_Santander, Baltimore, 11; Ward, Los Angeles, 11; A.García, Texas, 11; Soto, New York, 11; Alvarez, Houston, 11; Perez, Kansas City, 10; Garcia, Kansas City, 10; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Semien, Texas, 9; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 9.

HITS_Kwan, Cleveland, 20; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Altuve, Houston, 16; Soto, New York, 16; J.Duran, Boston, 15; Perez, Kansas City, 15; Peña, Houston, 15; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Volpe, New York, 15; Witt, Kansas City, 15.

DOUBLES_Turner, Toronto, 6; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 5; Rocchio, Cleveland, 5; Witt, Kansas City, 5; Altuve, Houston, 4; Bichette, Toronto, 4; Cowser, Baltimore, 4; Melendez, Kansas City, 4; 15 tied at 3.

TRIPLES_Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Rafaela, Boston, 2; Witt, Kansas City, 2; 17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_O’Neill, Boston, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Langeliers, Oakland, 4; A.García, Texas, 4; Alvarez, Houston, 4; Canzone, Seattle, 3; Melendez, Kansas City, 3; Greene, Detroit, 3; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; Ward, Los Angeles, 3; Garcia, Kansas City, 3; Altuve, Houston, 3.

STOLEN BASES_J.Duran, Boston, 6; Siri, Tampa Bay, 6; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 5; Caballero, Tampa Bay, 4; Báez, Detroit, 3; Henderson, Baltimore, 3; Laureano, Cleveland, 3; Volpe, New York, 3; 15 tied at 2.

PITCHING_S.Miller, Detroit, 3-0; Weaver, New York, 3-0; 12 tied at 2-0.

ERA_T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 0.00; Bieber, Cleveland, 0.00; Blackburn, Oakland, 0.00; R.Blanco, Houston, 0.00; Houck, Boston, 0.00; Stroman, New York, 0.00; Singer, Kansas City, 0.68; Lugo, Kansas City, 0.71; Littell, Tampa Bay, 0.82; Pivetta, Boston, 0.82.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 21; Ragans, Kansas City, 21; Bieber, Cleveland, 20; Burnes, Baltimore, 20; Detmers, Los Angeles, 19; Eovaldi, Texas, 19; Castillo, Seattle, 18; Bassitt, Toronto, 17; Houck, Boston, 17; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 16.

