AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, .450; O’Neill, Boston, .409; J.Duran, Boston, .394; Witt, Kansas City, .389; Kirilloff, Minnesota, .385; Seager, Texas, .379; Volpe, New York, .379; Altuve, Houston, .378; Perez, Kansas City, .371; Correa, Minnesota, .364.

RUNS_Kwan, Cleveland, 10; O’Neill, Boston, 9; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Giménez, Cleveland, 8; Walsh, Texas, 8; Ward, Los Angeles, 8; Altuve, Houston, 7; Semien, Texas, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Witt, Kansas City, 7.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 11; Semien, Texas, 9; Santander, Baltimore, 9; Perez, Kansas City, 9; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 9; Garcia, Kansas City, 9; Ward, Los Angeles, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 7; O.Cabrera, New York, 7; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 7; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 7.

HITS_Kwan, Cleveland, 15; Altuve, Houston, 14; Witt, Kansas City, 14; J.Duran, Boston, 13; Perez, Kansas City, 13; Diaz, Houston, 12; Soto, New York, 12; Peña, Houston, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Seager, Texas, 11; Semien, Texas, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11; Volpe, New York, 11.

DOUBLES_Rocchio, Cleveland, 5; Witt, Kansas City, 5; Altuve, Houston, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Melendez, Kansas City, 4; Turner, Toronto, 4; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Carter, Texas, 3; Garver, Seattle, 3; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 3; Rosario, Tampa Bay, 3; Story, Boston, 3; Volpe, New York, 3.

TRIPLES_Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; 17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_O’Neill, Boston, 4; A.García, Texas, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 3; Ward, Los Angeles, 3; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 3; Altuve, Houston, 3; Garcia, Kansas City, 3; 18 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_J.Duran, Boston, 6; Siri, Tampa Bay, 6; Caballero, Tampa Bay, 4; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 3; Adell, Los Angeles, 2; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 2; Brennan, Cleveland, 2; Báez, Detroit, 2; Gelof, Oakland, 2; Henderson, Baltimore, 2; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 2; Torres, New York, 2; Witt, Kansas City, 2.

PITCHING_Weaver, New York, 3-0; Bradford, Texas, 2-0; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 2-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; L.Allen, Cleveland, 2-0; S.Miller, Detroit, 2-0; Sandlin, Cleveland, 2-0; Foley, Detroit, 2-0; 13 tied at 1-0.

ERA_T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 0.00; Bieber, Cleveland, 0.00; Blackburn, Oakland, 0.00; R.Blanco, Houston, 0.00; Javier, Houston, 0.00; Stroman, New York, 0.00; Singer, Kansas City, 0.68; Lugo, Kansas City, 0.71; Littell, Tampa Bay, 0.82; Pivetta, Boston, 0.82.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 20; Crochet, Chicago, 16; Ragans, Kansas City, 16; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 16; Gilbert, Seattle, 15; Skubal, Detroit, 15; Burnes, Baltimore, 14; Civale, Tampa Bay, 14; Singer, Kansas City, 14; Bibee, Cleveland, 13; B.Miller, Seattle, 13; Pivetta, Boston, 13; Wacha, Kansas City, 13.

