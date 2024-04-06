LIV Golf Miami Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Trump National Doral
|Miami
|Purse: $20 million
|Yardage: 7,701; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Sergio Garcia
|67-68—135
|-9
|Talor Gooch
|67-70—137
|-7
|Matthew Wolff
|68-69—137
|-7
|Dean Burmester
|68-69—137
|-7
|Tyrrell Hatton
|70-67—137
|-7
|Louis Oosthuizen
|70-68—138
|-6
|Kieran Vincent
|72-66—138
|-6
|Adrian Meronk
|72-66—138
|-6
|Patrick Reed
|69-69—138
|-6
|Richard Bland
|71-67—138
|-6
|Jon Rahm
|69-70—139
|-5
|Marc Leishman
|70-69—139
|-5
|Peter Uihlein
|67-73—140
|-4
|Mito Pereira
|69-71—140
|-4
|Joaquin Niemann
|71-69—140
|-4
|Bryson Dechambeau
|71-70—141
|-3
|Dustin Johnson
|70-71—141
|-3
|Thomas Pieters
|72-69—141
|-3
|Brendan Steele
|69-72—141
|-3
|Kevin Na
|70-72—142
|-2
|Abraham Ancer
|73-69—142
|-2
|Anirban Lahiri
|72-70—142
|-2
|Scott Vincent
|68-76—142
|-2
|Paul Casey
|71-71—142
|-2
|Caleb Surratt
|69-74—143
|-1
|Cameron Tringale
|73-70—143
|-1
|Carlos Ortiz
|74-69—143
|-1
|Harold Varner III
|70-74—144
|E
|Kalle Samooja
|71-73—144
|E
|Bubba Watson
|68-76—144
|E
|Henrik Stenson
|73-71—144
|E
|Charl Schwartzel
|73-72—145
|+1
|Euginio Chacarra
|73-72—145
|+1
|Martin Kaymer
|72-73—145
|+1
|Branden Grace
|75-71—146
|+2
|Brooks Koepka
|69-77—146
|+2
|Ian Poulter
|72-74—146
|+2
|Graeme McDowell
|74-73—147
|+3
|Danny Lee
|76-72—148
|+4
|Phil Mickelson
|76-72—148
|+4
|Jason Kokrak
|76-72—148
|+4
|Sebastian Munoz
|74-74—148
|+4
|Pat Perez
|74-75—149
|+5
|Matthew Jones
|74-75—149
|+5
|Lee Westwood
|75-75—150
|+6
|David Puig
|75-75—150
|+6
|Lucas Herbert
|73-77—150
|+6
|Hudson Swafford
|75-75—150
|+6
|Charles Howell III
|79-73—152
|+8
|Andy Ogletree
|79-73—152
|+8
|Sam Horsfield
|81-71—152
|+8
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|80-75—155
|+11
|Anthony Kim
|76-81—157
|+13
|Ben Campbell
|71
|-1
|Withdrew
|Cameron Smith
|Teams Scores
|1st Place $3 million; 2nd Place $1.5 million; 3rd Place $500,000
|Legion XIII (J.Rahm-c, T.Hatton, K.Vincent, C.Surratt)
|-21
|Rangegoats GC (B.Watson-c, T.Pieters, P.Uihlein, M.Wolff)
|-18
|Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen-c, D.Burmester, C,Schwartzel, B.Grace)
|-13
|Cleeks GC (M.Kaymer-c, R. Bland, A.Meronk, K.Samooja)
|-12
|Fireballs GC (S.Garcia-c, A.Ancer, E.Lopez-Chacarra, D.Puig)
|-10
|Torque GC (J.Niemann-c, C.Ortiz, M.Pereira, S.Munoz)
|-9
|4 Aces GC (D.Johnson-c, P.Uihlein, P.Perez, P.Reed)
|-9
|Crushers GC (B.DeChambeau-c, C.Howell, A.Lahiri, P.Casey)
|-7
|Smash GC (B.Koepka-c, T.Gooch, J.Kokrak, G.McDowell)
|-7
|HyFlyers GC (P.Mickelson-c, B.Steele, A.Ogletree, C.Tringale)
|E
|Ripper GC (C.Smith-c, M.Leishman, M.Jones, L.Herbert)
|E
|Iron Heads GC (K.Na-c, S.Vincent, D.Lee, J.Kozuma)
|E
|Majesticks GC (I.Poulter-c, L.Westwood, H.Stenson, S.Horsfield)
|+4
<
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.