Live Radio
Home » Sports » LIV Golf Miami Par Scores

LIV Golf Miami Par Scores

The Associated Press

April 6, 2024, 6:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At Trump National Doral
Miami
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,701; Par: 72
Second Round
Sergio Garcia 67-68—135 -9
Talor Gooch 67-70—137 -7
Matthew Wolff 68-69—137 -7
Dean Burmester 68-69—137 -7
Tyrrell Hatton 70-67—137 -7
Louis Oosthuizen 70-68—138 -6
Kieran Vincent 72-66—138 -6
Adrian Meronk 72-66—138 -6
Patrick Reed 69-69—138 -6
Richard Bland 71-67—138 -6
Jon Rahm 69-70—139 -5
Marc Leishman 70-69—139 -5
Peter Uihlein 67-73—140 -4
Mito Pereira 69-71—140 -4
Joaquin Niemann 71-69—140 -4
Bryson Dechambeau 71-70—141 -3
Dustin Johnson 70-71—141 -3
Thomas Pieters 72-69—141 -3
Brendan Steele 69-72—141 -3
Kevin Na 70-72—142 -2
Abraham Ancer 73-69—142 -2
Anirban Lahiri 72-70—142 -2
Scott Vincent 68-76—142 -2
Paul Casey 71-71—142 -2
Caleb Surratt 69-74—143 -1
Cameron Tringale 73-70—143 -1
Carlos Ortiz 74-69—143 -1
Harold Varner III 70-74—144 E
Kalle Samooja 71-73—144 E
Bubba Watson 68-76—144 E
Henrik Stenson 73-71—144 E
Charl Schwartzel 73-72—145 +1
Euginio Chacarra 73-72—145 +1
Martin Kaymer 72-73—145 +1
Branden Grace 75-71—146 +2
Brooks Koepka 69-77—146 +2
Ian Poulter 72-74—146 +2
Graeme McDowell 74-73—147 +3
Danny Lee 76-72—148 +4
Phil Mickelson 76-72—148 +4
Jason Kokrak 76-72—148 +4
Sebastian Munoz 74-74—148 +4
Pat Perez 74-75—149 +5
Matthew Jones 74-75—149 +5
Lee Westwood 75-75—150 +6
David Puig 75-75—150 +6
Lucas Herbert 73-77—150 +6
Hudson Swafford 75-75—150 +6
Charles Howell III 79-73—152 +8
Andy Ogletree 79-73—152 +8
Sam Horsfield 81-71—152 +8
Jinichiro Kozuma 80-75—155 +11
Anthony Kim 76-81—157 +13
Ben Campbell 71 -1
Withdrew
Cameron Smith

Teams Scores
1st Place $3 million; 2nd Place $1.5 million; 3rd Place $500,000
Legion XIII (J.Rahm-c, T.Hatton, K.Vincent, C.Surratt) -21
Rangegoats GC (B.Watson-c, T.Pieters, P.Uihlein, M.Wolff) -18
Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen-c, D.Burmester, C,Schwartzel, B.Grace) -13
Cleeks GC (M.Kaymer-c, R. Bland, A.Meronk, K.Samooja) -12
Fireballs GC (S.Garcia-c, A.Ancer, E.Lopez-Chacarra, D.Puig) -10
Torque GC (J.Niemann-c, C.Ortiz, M.Pereira, S.Munoz) -9
4 Aces GC (D.Johnson-c, P.Uihlein, P.Perez, P.Reed) -9
Crushers GC (B.DeChambeau-c, C.Howell, A.Lahiri, P.Casey) -7
Smash GC (B.Koepka-c, T.Gooch, J.Kokrak, G.McDowell) -7
HyFlyers GC (P.Mickelson-c, B.Steele, A.Ogletree, C.Tringale) E
Ripper GC (C.Smith-c, M.Leishman, M.Jones, L.Herbert) E
Iron Heads GC (K.Na-c, S.Vincent, D.Lee, J.Kozuma) E
Majesticks GC (I.Poulter-c, L.Westwood, H.Stenson, S.Horsfield) +4

<

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up