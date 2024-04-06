LIV Golf Miami Par Scores

Saturday At Trump National Doral Miami Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,701; Par: 72 Second Round Sergio Garcia 67-68—135 -9 Talor…

Saturday At Trump National Doral Miami Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,701; Par: 72 Second Round Sergio Garcia 67-68—135 -9 Talor Gooch 67-70—137 -7 Matthew Wolff 68-69—137 -7 Dean Burmester 68-69—137 -7 Tyrrell Hatton 70-67—137 -7 Louis Oosthuizen 70-68—138 -6 Kieran Vincent 72-66—138 -6 Adrian Meronk 72-66—138 -6 Patrick Reed 69-69—138 -6 Richard Bland 71-67—138 -6 Jon Rahm 69-70—139 -5 Marc Leishman 70-69—139 -5 Peter Uihlein 67-73—140 -4 Mito Pereira 69-71—140 -4 Joaquin Niemann 71-69—140 -4 Bryson Dechambeau 71-70—141 -3 Dustin Johnson 70-71—141 -3 Thomas Pieters 72-69—141 -3 Brendan Steele 69-72—141 -3 Kevin Na 70-72—142 -2 Abraham Ancer 73-69—142 -2 Anirban Lahiri 72-70—142 -2 Scott Vincent 68-76—142 -2 Paul Casey 71-71—142 -2 Caleb Surratt 69-74—143 -1 Cameron Tringale 73-70—143 -1 Carlos Ortiz 74-69—143 -1 Harold Varner III 70-74—144 E Kalle Samooja 71-73—144 E Bubba Watson 68-76—144 E Henrik Stenson 73-71—144 E Charl Schwartzel 73-72—145 +1 Euginio Chacarra 73-72—145 +1 Martin Kaymer 72-73—145 +1 Branden Grace 75-71—146 +2 Brooks Koepka 69-77—146 +2 Ian Poulter 72-74—146 +2 Graeme McDowell 74-73—147 +3 Danny Lee 76-72—148 +4 Phil Mickelson 76-72—148 +4 Jason Kokrak 76-72—148 +4 Sebastian Munoz 74-74—148 +4 Pat Perez 74-75—149 +5 Matthew Jones 74-75—149 +5 Lee Westwood 75-75—150 +6 David Puig 75-75—150 +6 Lucas Herbert 73-77—150 +6 Hudson Swafford 75-75—150 +6 Charles Howell III 79-73—152 +8 Andy Ogletree 79-73—152 +8 Sam Horsfield 81-71—152 +8 Jinichiro Kozuma 80-75—155 +11 Anthony Kim 76-81—157 +13 Ben Campbell 71 -1 Withdrew Cameron Smith

Teams Scores 1st Place $3 million; 2nd Place $1.5 million; 3rd Place $500,000 Legion XIII (J.Rahm-c, T.Hatton, K.Vincent, C.Surratt) -21 Rangegoats GC (B.Watson-c, T.Pieters, P.Uihlein, M.Wolff) -18 Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen-c, D.Burmester, C,Schwartzel, B.Grace) -13 Cleeks GC (M.Kaymer-c, R. Bland, A.Meronk, K.Samooja) -12 Fireballs GC (S.Garcia-c, A.Ancer, E.Lopez-Chacarra, D.Puig) -10 Torque GC (J.Niemann-c, C.Ortiz, M.Pereira, S.Munoz) -9 4 Aces GC (D.Johnson-c, P.Uihlein, P.Perez, P.Reed) -9 Crushers GC (B.DeChambeau-c, C.Howell, A.Lahiri, P.Casey) -7 Smash GC (B.Koepka-c, T.Gooch, J.Kokrak, G.McDowell) -7 HyFlyers GC (P.Mickelson-c, B.Steele, A.Ogletree, C.Tringale) E Ripper GC (C.Smith-c, M.Leishman, M.Jones, L.Herbert) E Iron Heads GC (K.Na-c, S.Vincent, D.Lee, J.Kozuma) E Majesticks GC (I.Poulter-c, L.Westwood, H.Stenson, S.Horsfield) +4

<

