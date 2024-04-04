Live Radio
Kawhi Leonard misses 2nd straight game for Clippers because of sore right knee

The Associated Press

April 4, 2024, 9:30 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard didn’t play against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, missing his second straight game because of a sore right knee.

The Los Angeles Clippers superstar’s status for Friday night against Utah is unknown, coach Tyronn Lue said.

Asked if Leonard had a MRI on his knee, Lue replied, “We’re not going to get into the details. He’s going through his rehab process.”

Leonard endured a torn ACL and torn meniscus in his right knee in recent years.

Leonard has been mostly healthy this season, averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He’s played in 68 games, his most since 2016-17 when he appeared in 74 for San Antonio.

He sat out Tuesday night in a loss at Sacramento for the fourth-place Clippers, who have six games remaining after Thursday.

