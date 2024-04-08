Josh Maciejewski needs 4 pitches to get 3 outs for Yankees in major league debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Maciejewski didn’t give his family much to see in his major league debut with the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Maciejewski didn’t give his family much to see in his major league debut with the New York Yankees.

“I feel like I blinked and it was over,” the 28-year-old left-hander said.

Maciejewski followed Nestor Cortes to the mound to start the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins on Monday night. He got three groundouts on four pitches, retiring Nick Fortes, Nick Gordon and Bryan De La Cruz to finish a 7-0 victory.

“I definitely thought I’d go a little longer than that,” Maciejewski said.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone had used relievers Luke Weaver, Victor González, Ian Hamilton and Clay Holmes in Saturday’s 9-8 win over Toronto, and Jake Cousins, Nick Burdi, Caleb Ferguson and Dennis Santana in Sunday’s 8-3 victory.

New York optioned Cousins to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, selected Maciejewski’s contract from the RailRiders and designed left-hander Clayton Andrews for assignment.

Maciejewski, a 10th-round draft pick in 2010, started this season at Triple-A — his fifth season with time in Scranton — after playing winter ball in Venezuela. He had made two relief appearances for the RailRiders, raising his career minor league total to 101 games.

He drove himself to Yankee Stadium on Monday after learning of the promotion, arriving at about 12:30 p.m. for a 6:05 p.m. scheduled start.

His parents Joe and Cindy made it to the ballpark along with his brother, girlfriend and her family.

He wore No. 61 but was relatively anonymous in the Yankees’ clubhouse, the only player assigned to a locker with no nameplate, in a corner near the entrance adjacent to rookie Jahmai Jones.

