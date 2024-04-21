Invited Celebrity Classic Tour Scores

Sunday At Las Colinas Country Club Irving, Texas Purse: $2.2 million Yardage: 6,703; Par: 71 Second Round Paul Broadhurst 65-66—131…

Sunday

At Las Colinas Country Club

Irving, Texas

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 6,703; Par: 71

Second Round

Paul Broadhurst 65-66—131 David Toms 67-65—132 Thomas Bjorn 64-70—134 Y.E. Yang 65-69—134 Steve Allan 69-66—135 Stuart Appleby 71-65—136 Clark Dennis 65-71—136 Bob Estes 68-68—136 Jerry Kelly 65-71—136 Vijay Singh 67-69—136 Paul Stankowski 67-69—136 Doug Barron 67-70—137 Alex Cejka 68-69—137 Greg Chalmers 68-69—137 K.J. Choi 67-70—137 Richard Green 69-68—137 Gene Sauers 68-69—137 Boo Weekley 66-71—137 Charlie Wi 68-69—137 Woody Austin 68-70—138 Brian Gay 68-70—138 Retief Goosen 68-70—138 Thongchai Jaidee 69-69—138 Kenny Perry 70-68—138 Ken Tanigawa 67-71—138 Billy Andrade 69-70—139 Marco Dawson 69-70—139 Chris DiMarco 66-73—139 Scott Dunlap 69-70—139 Matt Gogel 71-68—139 Justin Leonard 70-69—139 David McKenzie 70-69—139 Scott Parel 70-69—139 John Senden 66-73—139 Glen Day 70-70—140 Mark Hensby 69-71—140 Lee Janzen 71-69—140 Rob Labritz 71-69—140 Billy Mayfair 69-71—140 Corey Pavin 66-74—140 Brett Quigley 68-72—140 Shane Bertsch 69-72—141 David Branshaw 69-72—141 Olin Browne 66-75—141 Michael Jonzon 70-71—141 Tim Petrovic 71-70—141 Wes Short 70-71—141 Jason Bohn 66-76—142 David Bransdon 71-71—142 Robert Damron 70-72—142 Ken Duke 72-70—142 Dicky Pride 68-74—142 Arjun Atwal 69-74—143 Notah Begay 74-69—143 Jim Furyk 74-69—143 Gibby Gilbert III 68-75—143 Tim Herron 71-72—143 Fran Quinn 71-72—143 Heath Slocum 72-71—143 Michael Wright 70-73—143 Steve Flesch 69-75—144 Scott McCarron 71-73—144 Rod Pampling 73-71—144 Steve Pate 72-72—144 Tom Pernice 69-75—144 Duffy Waldorf 71-73—144 Mario Tiziani 73-72—145 David Frost 71-75—146 Paul Goydos 71-75—146 Jeff Maggert 72-74—146 Jesper Parnevik 75-72—147 John Huston 70-78—148 Timothy O’Neal 75-73—148 Carlos Franco 71-78—149 Russ Cochran 73-77—150 Robert Gamez 76-74—150 Michael Campbell 71-80—151 John Daly 79-72—151

