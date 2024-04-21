Invited Celebrity Classic Tour Scores

Sunday
At Las Colinas Country Club
Irving, Texas
Purse: $2.2 million
Yardage: 6,703; Par: 71
Second Round
|Paul Broadhurst
|65-66—131
|David Toms
|67-65—132
|Thomas Bjorn
|64-70—134
|Y.E. Yang
|65-69—134
|Steve Allan
|69-66—135
|Stuart Appleby
|71-65—136
|Clark Dennis
|65-71—136
|Bob Estes
|68-68—136
|Jerry Kelly
|65-71—136
|Vijay Singh
|67-69—136
|Paul Stankowski
|67-69—136
|Doug Barron
|67-70—137
|Alex Cejka
|68-69—137
|Greg Chalmers
|68-69—137
|K.J. Choi
|67-70—137
|Richard Green
|69-68—137
|Gene Sauers
|68-69—137
|Boo Weekley
|66-71—137
|Charlie Wi
|68-69—137
|Woody Austin
|68-70—138
|Brian Gay
|68-70—138
|Retief Goosen
|68-70—138
|Thongchai Jaidee
|69-69—138
|Kenny Perry
|70-68—138
|Ken Tanigawa
|67-71—138
|Billy Andrade
|69-70—139
|Marco Dawson
|69-70—139
|Chris DiMarco
|66-73—139
|Scott Dunlap
|69-70—139
|Matt Gogel
|71-68—139
|Justin Leonard
|70-69—139
|David McKenzie
|70-69—139
|Scott Parel
|70-69—139
|John Senden
|66-73—139
|Glen Day
|70-70—140
|Mark Hensby
|69-71—140
|Lee Janzen
|71-69—140
|Rob Labritz
|71-69—140
|Billy Mayfair
|69-71—140
|Corey Pavin
|66-74—140
|Brett Quigley
|68-72—140
|Shane Bertsch
|69-72—141
|David Branshaw
|69-72—141
|Olin Browne
|66-75—141
|Michael Jonzon
|70-71—141
|Tim Petrovic
|71-70—141
|Wes Short
|70-71—141
|Jason Bohn
|66-76—142
|David Bransdon
|71-71—142
|Robert Damron
|70-72—142
|Ken Duke
|72-70—142
|Dicky Pride
|68-74—142
|Arjun Atwal
|69-74—143
|Notah Begay
|74-69—143
|Jim Furyk
|74-69—143
|Gibby Gilbert III
|68-75—143
|Tim Herron
|71-72—143
|Fran Quinn
|71-72—143
|Heath Slocum
|72-71—143
|Michael Wright
|70-73—143
|Steve Flesch
|69-75—144
|Scott McCarron
|71-73—144
|Rod Pampling
|73-71—144
|Steve Pate
|72-72—144
|Tom Pernice
|69-75—144
|Duffy Waldorf
|71-73—144
|Mario Tiziani
|73-72—145
|David Frost
|71-75—146
|Paul Goydos
|71-75—146
|Jeff Maggert
|72-74—146
|Jesper Parnevik
|75-72—147
|John Huston
|70-78—148
|Timothy O’Neal
|75-73—148
|Carlos Franco
|71-78—149
|Russ Cochran
|73-77—150
|Robert Gamez
|76-74—150
|Michael Campbell
|71-80—151
|John Daly
|79-72—151
