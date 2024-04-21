Live Radio
Invited Celebrity Classic Tour Scores

The Associated Press

April 21, 2024, 7:48 PM

Sunday

At Las Colinas Country Club

Irving, Texas

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 6,703; Par: 71

Second Round

Paul Broadhurst 65-66—131
David Toms 67-65—132
Thomas Bjorn 64-70—134
Y.E. Yang 65-69—134
Steve Allan 69-66—135
Stuart Appleby 71-65—136
Clark Dennis 65-71—136
Bob Estes 68-68—136
Jerry Kelly 65-71—136
Vijay Singh 67-69—136
Paul Stankowski 67-69—136
Doug Barron 67-70—137
Alex Cejka 68-69—137
Greg Chalmers 68-69—137
K.J. Choi 67-70—137
Richard Green 69-68—137
Gene Sauers 68-69—137
Boo Weekley 66-71—137
Charlie Wi 68-69—137
Woody Austin 68-70—138
Brian Gay 68-70—138
Retief Goosen 68-70—138
Thongchai Jaidee 69-69—138
Kenny Perry 70-68—138
Ken Tanigawa 67-71—138
Billy Andrade 69-70—139
Marco Dawson 69-70—139
Chris DiMarco 66-73—139
Scott Dunlap 69-70—139
Matt Gogel 71-68—139
Justin Leonard 70-69—139
David McKenzie 70-69—139
Scott Parel 70-69—139
John Senden 66-73—139
Glen Day 70-70—140
Mark Hensby 69-71—140
Lee Janzen 71-69—140
Rob Labritz 71-69—140
Billy Mayfair 69-71—140
Corey Pavin 66-74—140
Brett Quigley 68-72—140
Shane Bertsch 69-72—141
David Branshaw 69-72—141
Olin Browne 66-75—141
Michael Jonzon 70-71—141
Tim Petrovic 71-70—141
Wes Short 70-71—141
Jason Bohn 66-76—142
David Bransdon 71-71—142
Robert Damron 70-72—142
Ken Duke 72-70—142
Dicky Pride 68-74—142
Arjun Atwal 69-74—143
Notah Begay 74-69—143
Jim Furyk 74-69—143
Gibby Gilbert III 68-75—143
Tim Herron 71-72—143
Fran Quinn 71-72—143
Heath Slocum 72-71—143
Michael Wright 70-73—143
Steve Flesch 69-75—144
Scott McCarron 71-73—144
Rod Pampling 73-71—144
Steve Pate 72-72—144
Tom Pernice 69-75—144
Duffy Waldorf 71-73—144
Mario Tiziani 73-72—145
David Frost 71-75—146
Paul Goydos 71-75—146
Jeff Maggert 72-74—146
Jesper Parnevik 75-72—147
John Huston 70-78—148
Timothy O’Neal 75-73—148
Carlos Franco 71-78—149
Russ Cochran 73-77—150
Robert Gamez 76-74—150
Michael Campbell 71-80—151
John Daly 79-72—151

