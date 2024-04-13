Hurricanes beat Blues 5-2 on Slavin go-ahead goal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jaccob Slavin scored the winning goal 7:53 into the third period and Jake Guentzel added a…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jaccob Slavin scored the winning goal 7:53 into the third period and Jake Guentzel added a pair of empty-netters, lifting the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night.

Slavin scored when both teams were playing with four men as Carolina wons its fourth game in a row and sixth in its last seven.

Seth Jarvis and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina and Frederik Andersen made 29 saves to improve to 13-2-0.

Jordan Kyrou and Zack Bolduc scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington made 37 saves.

PREDATORS 5, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Filip Forsberg got his 10th career hat trick and set a Nashville franchise record with 46 goals, and Nashville beat Chicago.

Kiefer Sherwood and Jason Zucker also scored for the playoff-bound Predators, who handed last-place Chicago its third straight loss. Luke Evangelista had two assists, and Kevin Lankinen finished with 25 saves against his former team, and also had an assist.

Philipp Kurashev scored for Chicago, and Arvid Soderblom had 35 saves.

Nashville coach Andrew Brunette gave top goalie Juuse Saros, forward Gustav Nyquist and defenseman Ryan McDonagh the night off in a roster management move. The Predators are finishing the regular season with three games in four nights, ending Monday, before starting the playoffs next weekend.

COYOTES 3, OILERS, 2, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Matias Maccelli scored 1:35 into overtime and Arizona beat Edmonton after being informed of the team’s expected move to Utah.

Josh Doan had a goal and an assist, and Logan Cooley also scored to help the Coyotes get their fourth win in five games. Karel Vejmelka stopped 37 shots.

Adam Henrique and Darnell Nurse scored for the Oilers, who snapped a three-game winning streak. Calvin Pickard finished with 25 saves.

Edmonton, playing without star forward Connor McDavid (lower-body injury), pulled to three points behind Pacific Division-leading Vancouver, and clinched at least second place and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 7, WILD 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel, Nicolas Roy and Pavel Dorofeyev each had a goal and an assist, Chandler Stephenson had four assists and Vegas beat Minnesota to clinch a playoff berth for the sixth time in seven seasons.

Jonathan Marchessault, Tomas Hertl, William Karlsson and Keegan Kolesar also scored goals, Chandler Stephenson had four assists and Noah Hanifin added two for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson had 25 saves.

The Golden Knights will get a chance to defend their Stanley Cup championship after their win combined with St. Louis’ 5-2 loss to Carolina. Vegas is the second wild card in the Western Conference, one point behind Los Angeles for third place in the Pacific Division.

FLAMES 6, DUCKS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko scored three goals, Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists, and Calgary withstood Anaheim’s third-period rally for a victory over the Ducks.

Kuzmenko got his second career hat trick with two goals in the final 5:38 after Anaheim had trimmed Calgary’s 4-0 lead to one goal. Andrew Mangiapane and Connor Zary also scored for the Flames, who won for only the third time in 12 games. Dustin Wolf made 19 saves.

Sam Colangelo scored a goal in his NHL debut for the Ducks, and Frank Vatrano and Olen Zellweger scored shortly afterward. But Kuzmenko deflected Jonathan Huberdeau’s shot to keep the Flames ahead with 5:38 to play on a power play, and he added another less than three minutes later.

