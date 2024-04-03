Hader blows first save opportunity with Astros in 2-1 loss to Blue Jays

HOUSTON (AP) — Josh Hader faltered in his first opportunity with his new team, dropping to 0-2 with a 6.75…

Davis Schneider’s two-run homer off the All-Star closer with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Houston Astros 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Not what Houston was hoping for after agreeing to a $95 million, five-year contract.

“That’s not what I want to do is go out there and make mistakes and the one mistake I made (I) paid. So, it sucks,” Hader said.

A night after Ronel Blanco threw the first no-hitter of the season in Houston’s 10-0 win, Toronto saw its scoreless streak stretch to 19 innings. The Blue Jays trailed 1-0 entering the ninth.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled starting the inning, but Bo Bichette grounded into a double play. Hader walked Justin Turner, bringing up Schneider.

Schneider’s soaring shot sailed to center field to put the Blue Jays on top 2-1 and set off a celebration in the Toronto dugout.

“He made that one mistake there,” manager Joe Espada said. “I think he hung that slider but everything else looked pretty good.”

Hader crouched and remained there as Schneider rounded the bases.

“Trying to get it below,” Hader said. “Hung it middle, middle.”

A five-time All-Star, Hader joined the Astros after spending the last two seasons in San Diego. Two days earlier, Hader had given up a tiebreaking single to Juan Soto in the ninth inning of a 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

Framber Valdez had pitched 7 2/3 innings of shutout ball before turning the game over to the bullpen.

“No one wants to give up two runs, especially when you got Framber doing what he’s done, going as long as he did,” Hader said. “Unbelievable start and just not being able to give him that win, it’s unfortunate.”

Hader felt good he executed his other 20 pitches pretty well.

“It comes down to that one pitch,” he said.

