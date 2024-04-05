Giants aim to stop slide in matchup with the Padres

San Diego Padres (4-5) vs. San Francisco Giants (2-5) San Francisco; Friday, 4:35 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease…

San Diego Padres (4-5) vs. San Francisco Giants (2-5)

San Francisco; Friday, 4:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, six strikeouts); Giants: Jordan Hicks (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -118, Padres -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants come into a matchup against the San Diego Padres after losing four games in a row.

San Francisco had a 79-83 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Giants scored 4.2 runs per game while giving up 4.4 last season.

San Diego had an 82-80 record overall and a 38-43 record on the road last season. The Padres scored 4.6 runs per game in the 2023 season while giving up 4.0.

INJURIES: Giants: Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

