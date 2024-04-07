All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|68
|40
|18
|6
|4
|90
|224
|199
|Norfolk
|69
|41
|21
|7
|0
|89
|245
|199
|Worcester
|69
|31
|30
|5
|3
|70
|207
|230
|Maine
|68
|31
|30
|7
|0
|69
|237
|243
|Trois-Rivieres
|66
|29
|29
|5
|3
|66
|196
|226
|Newfoundland
|66
|28
|28
|8
|2
|66
|220
|234
|Reading
|69
|28
|33
|6
|2
|64
|192
|240
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|69
|42
|22
|4
|1
|89
|212
|205
|Jacksonville
|68
|41
|21
|5
|1
|88
|225
|176
|South Carolina
|70
|39
|25
|4
|2
|84
|245
|212
|Florida
|69
|37
|23
|7
|2
|83
|213
|180
|Orlando
|70
|37
|24
|6
|3
|83
|217
|203
|Savannah
|69
|29
|33
|6
|1
|65
|211
|234
|Atlanta
|69
|21
|44
|3
|1
|46
|173
|250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|69
|46
|14
|4
|5
|101
|282
|205
|Indy
|70
|37
|25
|6
|2
|82
|223
|216
|Wheeling
|69
|36
|28
|4
|1
|77
|222
|203
|Fort Wayne
|68
|35
|27
|3
|3
|76
|216
|211
|Kalamazoo
|68
|35
|30
|3
|0
|73
|197
|194
|Cincinnati
|69
|31
|32
|6
|0
|68
|234
|249
|Iowa
|69
|26
|35
|6
|2
|60
|176
|235
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|68
|51
|11
|4
|2
|108
|291
|191
|Idaho
|70
|46
|20
|2
|2
|96
|297
|239
|Tulsa
|68
|29
|30
|8
|1
|67
|211
|219
|Allen
|69
|31
|34
|3
|1
|66
|223
|267
|Utah
|70
|31
|35
|4
|0
|66
|224
|258
|Wichita
|69
|27
|33
|8
|1
|63
|212
|257
|Rapid City
|69
|27
|38
|4
|0
|58
|222
|272
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk 3, Reading 2
South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 3
Cincinnati 5, Kalamazoo 1
Florida 6, Savannah 2
Orlando 5, Greenville 2
Worcester 8, Maine 2
Fort Wayne 2, Indy 1
Toledo 4, Iowa 1
Wichita 4, Tulsa 0
Allen 2, Adirondack 1
Idaho 4, Rapid City 2
Kansas City 4, Utah 3
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 2
Worcester 9, Maine 5
Adirondack 3, Allen 2
Wheeling 5, Indy 3
Wichita 3, Tulsa 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
