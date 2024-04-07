Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 7, 2024, 9:46 PM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 68 40 18 6 4 90 224 199
Norfolk 69 41 21 7 0 89 245 199
Worcester 69 31 30 5 3 70 207 230
Maine 68 31 30 7 0 69 237 243
Trois-Rivieres 66 29 29 5 3 66 196 226
Newfoundland 66 28 28 8 2 66 220 234
Reading 69 28 33 6 2 64 192 240

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Greenville 69 42 22 4 1 89 212 205
Jacksonville 68 41 21 5 1 88 225 176
South Carolina 70 39 25 4 2 84 245 212
Florida 69 37 23 7 2 83 213 180
Orlando 70 37 24 6 3 83 217 203
Savannah 69 29 33 6 1 65 211 234
Atlanta 69 21 44 3 1 46 173 250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 69 46 14 4 5 101 282 205
Indy 70 37 25 6 2 82 223 216
Wheeling 69 36 28 4 1 77 222 203
Fort Wayne 68 35 27 3 3 76 216 211
Kalamazoo 68 35 30 3 0 73 197 194
Cincinnati 69 31 32 6 0 68 234 249
Iowa 69 26 35 6 2 60 176 235

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 68 51 11 4 2 108 291 191
Idaho 70 46 20 2 2 96 297 239
Tulsa 68 29 30 8 1 67 211 219
Allen 69 31 34 3 1 66 223 267
Utah 70 31 35 4 0 66 224 258
Wichita 69 27 33 8 1 63 212 257
Rapid City 69 27 38 4 0 58 222 272

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk 3, Reading 2

South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 3

Cincinnati 5, Kalamazoo 1

Florida 6, Savannah 2

Orlando 5, Greenville 2

Worcester 8, Maine 2

Fort Wayne 2, Indy 1

Toledo 4, Iowa 1

Wichita 4, Tulsa 0

Allen 2, Adirondack 1

Idaho 4, Rapid City 2

Kansas City 4, Utah 3

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 2

Worcester 9, Maine 5

Adirondack 3, Allen 2

Wheeling 5, Indy 3

Wichita 3, Tulsa 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Sports
