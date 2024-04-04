All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 65 39 18 5…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 65 39 18 5 3 86 218 192 Norfolk 67 39 21 7 0 85 237 196 Maine 65 30 28 7 0 67 224 224 Trois-Rivieres 66 29 29 5 3 66 196 226 Worcester 66 29 29 5 3 66 188 217 Newfoundland 66 28 28 8 2 66 220 234 Reading 67 28 32 5 2 63 189 232

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 66 42 19 4 1 89 208 192 Jacksonville 67 41 20 5 1 88 222 171 South Carolina 68 38 24 4 2 82 239 204 Florida 67 35 23 7 2 79 204 178 Orlando 67 34 24 6 3 77 204 199 Savannah 67 28 32 6 1 63 204 227 Atlanta 68 21 43 3 1 46 173 247

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 67 44 14 4 5 97 273 201 Indy 68 37 24 5 2 81 219 209 Wheeling 68 35 28 4 1 75 217 200 Kalamazoo 65 35 27 3 0 73 192 182 Fort Wayne 66 33 27 3 3 72 210 208 Cincinnati 67 29 32 6 0 64 226 246 Iowa 67 26 33 6 2 60 172 226

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 66 49 11 4 2 104 280 184 Idaho 68 44 20 2 2 92 286 232 Tulsa 65 29 29 6 1 65 207 209 Utah 68 31 34 3 0 65 217 247 Allen 66 29 34 2 1 61 216 261 Rapid City 67 27 36 4 0 58 215 261 Wichita 66 24 33 8 1 57 202 253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Allen 2, Wichita 1

Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 0

Indy 6, Wheeling 5

Maine 5, Trois-Rivieres 2

Reading 2, Norfolk 1

Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 0

Toledo 5, Iowa 1

Idaho 5, Rapid City 3

Kansas City 5, Utah 1

Thursday’s Games

Florida 3, Atlanta 1

Savannah 5, South Carolina 4

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, ppd

Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Allen, 5:10 p.m.

