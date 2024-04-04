All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|65
|39
|18
|5
|3
|86
|218
|192
|Norfolk
|67
|39
|21
|7
|0
|85
|237
|196
|Maine
|65
|30
|28
|7
|0
|67
|224
|224
|Trois-Rivieres
|66
|29
|29
|5
|3
|66
|196
|226
|Worcester
|66
|29
|29
|5
|3
|66
|188
|217
|Newfoundland
|66
|28
|28
|8
|2
|66
|220
|234
|Reading
|67
|28
|32
|5
|2
|63
|189
|232
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|66
|42
|19
|4
|1
|89
|208
|192
|Jacksonville
|67
|41
|20
|5
|1
|88
|222
|171
|South Carolina
|68
|38
|24
|4
|2
|82
|239
|204
|Florida
|67
|35
|23
|7
|2
|79
|204
|178
|Orlando
|67
|34
|24
|6
|3
|77
|204
|199
|Savannah
|67
|28
|32
|6
|1
|63
|204
|227
|Atlanta
|68
|21
|43
|3
|1
|46
|173
|247
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|67
|44
|14
|4
|5
|97
|273
|201
|Indy
|68
|37
|24
|5
|2
|81
|219
|209
|Wheeling
|68
|35
|28
|4
|1
|75
|217
|200
|Kalamazoo
|65
|35
|27
|3
|0
|73
|192
|182
|Fort Wayne
|66
|33
|27
|3
|3
|72
|210
|208
|Cincinnati
|67
|29
|32
|6
|0
|64
|226
|246
|Iowa
|67
|26
|33
|6
|2
|60
|172
|226
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|66
|49
|11
|4
|2
|104
|280
|184
|Idaho
|68
|44
|20
|2
|2
|92
|286
|232
|Tulsa
|65
|29
|29
|6
|1
|65
|207
|209
|Utah
|68
|31
|34
|3
|0
|65
|217
|247
|Allen
|66
|29
|34
|2
|1
|61
|216
|261
|Rapid City
|67
|27
|36
|4
|0
|58
|215
|261
|Wichita
|66
|24
|33
|8
|1
|57
|202
|253
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Allen 2, Wichita 1
Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 0
Indy 6, Wheeling 5
Maine 5, Trois-Rivieres 2
Reading 2, Norfolk 1
Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 0
Toledo 5, Iowa 1
Idaho 5, Rapid City 3
Kansas City 5, Utah 1
Thursday’s Games
Florida 3, Atlanta 1
Savannah 5, South Carolina 4
Friday’s Games
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Savannah at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Florida at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, ppd
Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Allen, 5:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.