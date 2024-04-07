Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo to have surgery to repair torn meniscus in right knee

ATLANTA (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo will have surgery on Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his…

ATLANTA (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo will have surgery on Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Perdomo, 24, was placed on the 10-day injured list before Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he wasn’t given a timeline of how long Perdomo will be out but said the normal recovery time for the surgery is six to eight weeks.

“It’s definitely a blow to this team but we’ve got to find a way to overcome it,” Lovullo said.

Perdomo was an All-Star in 2023 when he hit .246 with six homers and 16 stolen bases.

Lovullo said if Perdomo had a similar injury late in a season, he would have tried to continue playing.

Lovullo said Perdomo and the team believes “the best decision” is for the shortstop “to move forward and have a healthy remainder of the 2024 season.”

Kevin Newman was recalled from Triple-A Reno and started at second base on Sunday. “We’re thankful he’s here and will give us the depth that we need,” Lovullo said, adding Newman likely will start against left-handers in a platoon with Jace Peterson.

Rookie Blaze Alexander started at shortstop on Sunday.

