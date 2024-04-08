Diamondbacks aim to stop 3-game road skid, play the Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks (4-6) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-8) Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-0, 0.82 ERA,…

Arizona Diamondbacks (4-6) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-8)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-0, 0.82 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-2, 27.00 ERA, 4.06 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -183, Rockies +152; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the road against the Colorado Rockies looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

Colorado had a 59-103 record overall and a 37-44 record in home games last season. The Rockies averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game, including 1.0 home run.

Arizona went 84-78 overall and 41-40 on the road a season ago. The Diamondbacks pitching staff had a collective 4.48 ERA last season while averaging 8.5 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

