Dániel Gazdag scores in 3rd consecutive game, Union beats Nashville 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag and Julián Carranza each scored a goal for the third consecutive game to help the Philadelphia Union beat Nashville SC 2-1 Saturday night and extend its unbeaten streak to six consecutive games to open the season.

Gazdag capped the scoring with a goal in the 90th minute when he slipped a header, off a corner kick by Jack McGlynn, inside the back post.

Sam Surridge opened the scoring in the 42nd minute. Jacob Shaffelburg played an arcing cross from the left side to the far post that Surridge headed home from point-blank range to five Nashville a 1-0 lead.

Quinn Sullivan, at the top of the area, tapped a pass to a charging Carranza, who took a dribble before he flicked a shot from near the penalty spot inside the post make it 1-1 in the 62nd.

Nashville (1-2-4) beat Charlotte 2-1 on March 16 to remain unbeaten in its first four games of the season. It is winless since, including a 5-0 drubbing — the worst loss in franchise history — at Los Angeles FC, which had just been shut out in three straight and scored just one goal in its first four games of the season.

Philadelphia (3-0-3) has won three games in a row. Carranza has scored four goals, and Gazdag three, in that span.

