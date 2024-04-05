Cubs host the Dodgers to start 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (7-2) vs. Chicago Cubs (4-2) Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Robert Anthony Miller (1-0,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (7-2) vs. Chicago Cubs (4-2)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Robert Anthony Miller (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.50 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 12.27 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -175, Cubs +146; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs open a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Chicago went 83-79 overall and 45-36 in home games a season ago. The Cubs scored 5.1 runs per game while allowing 4.5 in the 2023 season.

Los Angeles went 100-62 overall and 47-34 in road games last season. The Dodgers averaged 8.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .257.

INJURIES: Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (back), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (back)

Dodgers: Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

