College Basketball Invitational Glance

All Times EDT

First Round

Saturday, March 23

At Ocean Center

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Arkansas St. 86, Bethune-Cookman 85

Chicago St. 77, UC San Diego Tritons 75

Seattle 79, Delaware St. 66

Sunday, March 24

Cleveland St. 51, N. Colorado 49

Montana 82, Presbyterian 79, OT

Fairfield 82, UALR 75

Evanvilee 64, Quinnipiac 63

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 25

High Point 93, Cleveland St. 74

Arkansas St. 74, Montana 61

Fairfield 77, Chicago St. 74

Seattle 71, Evanvilee 57

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 26

High Point 81, Arkansas St. 80

Seattle 75, Fairfield 58

Championship

Wednesday, March 27

Seattle 77, High Point 67

