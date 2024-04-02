Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies meet in game 2 of series

Colorado Rockies (1-4) vs. Chicago Cubs (2-2)
Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-1, 38.57 ERA, 4.71 WHIP, two strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -203, Rockies +169; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 1-0.
Chicago went 83-79 overall and 45-36 in home games last season. The Cubs batted .254 as a team in the 2023 season with a .751 OPS.
Colorado went 59-103 overall and 22-59 on the road a season ago. The Rockies slugged .405 with a .715 OPS as a team in the 2023 season.
INJURIES: Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (back), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (back)
Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)
