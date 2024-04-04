Canada eases by Finland 4-1 for its 100th program win at the IIHF women’s world championship

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Ella Shelton had a goal and two assists, and Canada eased by Finland 4-1 on Thursday…

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Ella Shelton had a goal and two assists, and Canada eased by Finland 4-1 on Thursday night for the Canadian’s 100th program win at the IIHF women’s world championship.

Brianne Jenner opened the scoring for Canada midway through the first period by putting a rebound, that bounced off Finnish goaltender Sanni Ahola, into an empty net.

Emma Maltais converted a nice wrap-around pass from Natalie Spooner for a 2-0 lead less than two minutes into the second. But Finland answered nearly three minutes later on a goal by Petra Nieminen, who sent the puck into an open net.

Canada extended its lead to 3-1 with 31.5 seconds left before the end of the second when Julia Gosling scored in her debut, finishing a nice pass from Kristin O’Neill.

Shelton capped the scoring with just over two minutes to go when she sent a one-timer past Sanni Ahola.

Canada plays again on Friday against Switzerland. Finland, which was coming off a loss to the Czech Republic, is off until Saturday when it faces the defending champion United States.

The Canadians and Americans are favored to play for gold on April 14 for what would be the 22nd time in 23 tournaments. The only exception came in 2019, when host team Finland upset Canada in the semifinals before losing a shootout to the Americans.

GERMANY 5, DENMARK 1

Germany began its tournament by scoring the first four goals of the game — on a power play, even strength, shorthanded and an empty-netter — to hand Denmark its second loss.

Lilli Welcke scored a shorthanded goal with just 14.5 seconds remaining in the first by knocking in a loose puck after her twin sister Luisa drove to the net. It took until the final minute of the second for Germany to double its lead on Laura Kluge’s slap shot on a power play.

Germany added a third goal early in the third when Ronja Hark’s shot from the point went through the pads of goaltender Emma-Sofie Nordstrom. Jule Schiefer made it 4-0 with a quick shot through a screen.

A minute after Denmark captain Nicoline Jensen scored their lone goal, Emily Nix answered with an empty-netter from her own end.

Germany plays its second game on Saturday against Japan. Denmark, which was just promoted from the IIHF’s second division, has some time off before facing China on Sunday.

CHINA 3, JAPAN 2

Yingying Guan tied the game in the third period and scored the lone goal in a shootout, and 18-year-old Jiahui “Grace” Zhan made 50 saves to help China get its first win in the IIHF’s top division since 2008.

China tied it at 1-all with 2:15 left in the second when 18-year-old Jinglei Yang stole the puck near the red line and went down the ice on a 2-on-1 for a shot that bounced behind Miyuu Masuhara.

Four minutes after Japan took a 2-1 lead, Guan was left alone at the far post for a redirection to tie it.

Neither team scored during a 3-on-3 overtime, forcing a shootout that Guan highlighted with a goal on China’s fourth attempt.

It was China’s debut in Group B after being promoted by winning the Division 1A championship at home.

Akane Shiga, the only Japanese player in the PWHL, opened the scoring with a backhand shot past Zhan.

Makoto Ito gave Japan a 2-1 lead with 16:22 left in the game by knocking in a rebound that went off the post.

China battles Sweden on Friday.

