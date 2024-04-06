Brian Gutiérrez, Xherdan Shaqiri score goals to help Fire beat Dynamo 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Brian Gutiérrez scored the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri had a goal and an…

CHICAGO (AP) — Brian Gutiérrez scored the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri had a goal and an assist and the Chicago Fire beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 Saturday night.

Chris Brady had six saves for Chicago (2-3-2).

Gutiérrez outraced a defender as he ran onto a long arcing played near midfield by Shaqiri and, as goalkeeper Steve Clark charged off his line, chipped a half-volley high in the air that dropped under the crossbar and bounced into the net to cap the scoring. Gutiérrez, a 20-year-old homegrown in his fifth MLS campaign, has scored three of his seven career goals this season.

Houston (3-2-1) had its three-game win streak — in which the Dynamo allowed just one goal — snapped.

Shaqiri converted from the penalty spot in the 10th minute to give Chicago a 1-0 lead.

Ibrahim Aliyu blasted a shot rising from the top of the area into the right corner of the net for the Dynamo to make it 1-1 in the 65th. The 22-year-old, who scored three goals as a rookie last season, has two goals in five appearances this year.

Houston had 59% possession and outshot the Fire 13-8.

