Blues beat Blackhawks 5-2 to preserve playoff hopes

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored twice and Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Zack Bolduc had a goal and an assist, Torey Krug also scored and Brayden Schenn had two assists for St. Louis. Joel Hofer made 18 saves as the Blues improved to 8-1-1 in their last 10 home games against the Blackhawks.

St. Louis preserved its slim playoff hopes. The Blues began the day trailing Vegas, which has a game in hand, by five points for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Philipp Kurashev and Landon Slaggert scored for the Blackhawks. Petr Mrazek was pulled after giving up three goals on three shots over the first 4:37. Arvid Soderblom came on and finished with 21 saves.

OILERS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton beat Vegas despite the absence of star forward Connor McDavid.

Cody Ceci, Mattias Ekholm and Dylan Holloway also scored while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan McLeod each had two assists for Edmonton, which won its third straight. Stuart Skinner stopped 17 shots.

The Oilers hit 100 points in the standings in a third consecutive season for the second time in franchise history. They hit the century mark six times in a row from 1981-87.

McDavid missed the game with a lower-body injury but is considered day-to-day. The Oilers’ captain is stuck at 99 assists on the season, needing only one to become just the fourth player in NHL history to hit 100.

COYOTES 4, CANUCKS 3, OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Logan Cooley scored 3:50 into overtime and Arizona beat Vancouver.

Dylan Guenther — who turned 21 on Wednesday — helped out on the play and finished with a goal and three assists for the Coyotes. Vladislav Kolyachonok had a goal and an assist, Josh Brown also scored, and Connor Ingram finished with 23 saves.

Elias Pettersson, Conor Garland and J.T. Miller scored for the Pacific Division-leading Canucks, and Quinn Hughes had three assists. Arturs Silovs made 14 saves.

Vancouver saw its lead over Edmonton in the division shrink to four points. Edmonton has two games in hand and will host the Canucks on Saturday.

