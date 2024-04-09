All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 9 2 .818 — Boston 7 3 .700 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 9 2 .818 — Boston 7 3 .700 1½ Baltimore 5 4 .556 3 Tampa Bay 5 6 .455 4 Toronto 5 6 .455 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 8 2 .800 — Detroit 6 4 .600 2 Kansas City 6 4 .600 2 Minnesota 3 5 .375 4 Chicago 1 9 .100 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 6 4 .600 — Texas 6 4 .600 — Houston 4 7 .364 2½ Seattle 4 7 .364 2½ Oakland 3 7 .300 3

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 6 3 .667 — Philadelphia 5 5 .500 1½ New York 4 6 .400 2½ Washington 4 6 .400 2½ Miami 1 10 .091 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 9 2 .818 — Milwaukee 6 3 .667 2 Chicago 6 4 .600 2½ Cincinnati 6 4 .600 2½ St. Louis 5 6 .455 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 9 4 .692 — San Diego 6 7 .462 3 Arizona 4 7 .364 4 San Francisco 4 7 .364 4 Colorado 3 8 .273 5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 2

Oakland 7, Detroit 1

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Milwaukee 12, Seattle 4

Tampa Bay 3, Colorado 2

Boston 12, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 3, Texas 1

Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Miami 0

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 4

Toronto 5, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Minnesota 2

Houston 10, Texas 5

L.A. Angels 7, Tampa Bay 1

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 1-0) at Boston (Bello 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-1) at Cleveland (Allen 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Puk 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 1-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 0-2), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Javier 1-0) at Kansas City (Ragans 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 2-0) at Minnesota (Varland 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Wood 0-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 5, Arizona 2

Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Cincinnati 1

Miami 10, St. Louis 3

Milwaukee 12, Seattle 4

Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Tampa Bay 3, Colorado 2

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Miami 0

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 4

Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 8

L.A. Dodgers 4, Minnesota 2

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 7

Colorado 7, Arizona 5

Washington 8, San Francisco 1

San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ross 0-0) at Cincinnati (Montas 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Puk 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-0) at Atlanta (López 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 2-0) at Minnesota (Varland 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at St. Louis (Gray 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-0) at Colorado (Quantrill 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-2) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-1), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.