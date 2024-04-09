All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Boston
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Baltimore
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Tampa Bay
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Toronto
|5
|6
|.455
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Detroit
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Minnesota
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Chicago
|1
|9
|.100
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Texas
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Houston
|4
|7
|.364
|2½
|Seattle
|4
|7
|.364
|2½
|Oakland
|3
|7
|.300
|3
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Philadelphia
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|New York
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Miami
|1
|10
|.091
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Milwaukee
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Chicago
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|St. Louis
|5
|6
|.455
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|San Diego
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Arizona
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|San Francisco
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|Colorado
|3
|8
|.273
|5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 2
Oakland 7, Detroit 1
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3
Milwaukee 12, Seattle 4
Tampa Bay 3, Colorado 2
Boston 12, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 3, Texas 1
Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Miami 0
Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 4
Toronto 5, Seattle 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Minnesota 2
Houston 10, Texas 5
L.A. Angels 7, Tampa Bay 1
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-0), 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Burnes 1-0) at Boston (Bello 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-1) at Cleveland (Allen 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Puk 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 1-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 0-2), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Javier 1-0) at Kansas City (Ragans 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 2-0) at Minnesota (Varland 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Wood 0-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 2
Atlanta 5, Arizona 2
Washington 3, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Cincinnati 1
Miami 10, St. Louis 3
Milwaukee 12, Seattle 4
Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Tampa Bay 3, Colorado 2
San Francisco 3, San Diego 2
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Miami 0
Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 4
Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 8
L.A. Dodgers 4, Minnesota 2
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 7
Colorado 7, Arizona 5
Washington 8, San Francisco 1
San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-0), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ross 0-0) at Cincinnati (Montas 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Puk 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-0) at Atlanta (López 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 2-0) at Minnesota (Varland 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at St. Louis (Gray 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 1-0) at Colorado (Quantrill 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-2) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 9:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-1), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
