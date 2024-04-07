All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 8 2 .800 — Boston 7 3 .700 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 8 2 .800 — Boston 7 3 .700 1 Baltimore 5 4 .556 2½ Tampa Bay 5 5 .500 3 Toronto 4 6 .400 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 7 2 .778 — Detroit 6 3 .667 1 Kansas City 6 4 .600 1½ Minnesota 3 4 .429 3 Chicago 1 8 .111 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 6 3 .667 — Los Angeles 5 4 .556 1 Seattle 4 6 .400 2½ Houston 3 7 .300 3½ Oakland 3 7 .300 3½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 6 2 .750 — Philadelphia 4 5 .444 2½ New York 3 6 .333 3½ Washington 3 6 .333 3½ Miami 1 9 .100 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 8 2 .800 — Milwaukee 6 2 .750 1 Chicago 6 3 .667 1½ Cincinnati 5 4 .556 2½ St. Louis 5 5 .500 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 8 4 .667 — San Diego 5 7 .417 3 Arizona 4 6 .400 3 San Francisco 4 6 .400 3 Colorado 2 8 .200 5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 4, Detroit 0

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1

Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 4, 11 innings

Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Seattle 5, Milwaukee 3

Texas 7, Houston 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 8

Tampa Bay 8, Colorado 6

L.A. Angels 2, Boston 1

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 2

Oakland 7, Detroit 1

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Milwaukee 12, Seattle 4

Tampa Bay 3, Colorado 2

Boston 12, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 3, Texas 1

Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 5:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 0-2) at Toronto (Berríos 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 1-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Miami 1

Philadelphia 5, Washington 2

Cincinnati 9, N.Y. Mets 6

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 4, 11 innings

Seattle 5, Milwaukee 3

Atlanta 9, Arizona 8

Tampa Bay 8, Colorado 6

San Diego 4, San Francisco 0

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 5, Arizona 2

Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Cincinnati 1

Miami 10, St. Louis 3

Milwaukee 12, Seattle 4

Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Tampa Bay 3, Colorado 2

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

Monday’s Games

Miami (Luzardo 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Teheran 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 1-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Turnbull 1-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-0) at San Diego (Darvish 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-0) at San Francisco (Snell 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:05 p.m.

