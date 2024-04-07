All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Boston
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Baltimore
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Toronto
|4
|6
|.400
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Detroit
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Chicago
|1
|8
|.111
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Seattle
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Houston
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|Oakland
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Philadelphia
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|New York
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Washington
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Miami
|1
|9
|.100
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Milwaukee
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Chicago
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|St. Louis
|5
|5
|.500
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|San Diego
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Arizona
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|San Francisco
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Colorado
|2
|8
|.200
|5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 4, Detroit 0
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1
Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 4, 11 innings
Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Seattle 5, Milwaukee 3
Texas 7, Houston 2
N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 8
Tampa Bay 8, Colorado 6
L.A. Angels 2, Boston 1
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 2
Oakland 7, Detroit 1
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3
Milwaukee 12, Seattle 4
Tampa Bay 3, Colorado 2
Boston 12, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 3, Texas 1
Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 5:10 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 0-2) at Toronto (Berríos 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 1-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Miami 1
Philadelphia 5, Washington 2
Cincinnati 9, N.Y. Mets 6
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 4, 11 innings
Seattle 5, Milwaukee 3
Atlanta 9, Arizona 8
Tampa Bay 8, Colorado 6
San Diego 4, San Francisco 0
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 2
Atlanta 5, Arizona 2
Washington 3, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Cincinnati 1
Miami 10, St. Louis 3
Milwaukee 12, Seattle 4
Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Tampa Bay 3, Colorado 2
San Francisco 3, San Diego 2
Monday’s Games
Miami (Luzardo 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 0-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Teheran 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 1-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Turnbull 1-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 2-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-0) at San Diego (Darvish 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Williams 1-0) at San Francisco (Snell 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:05 p.m.
