All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Boston
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Toronto
|3
|3
|.500
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Kansas City
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Chicago
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Texas
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Seattle
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Houston
|1
|5
|.167
|2½
|Oakland
|1
|5
|.167
|2½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Philadelphia
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|New York
|0
|4
|.000
|2½
|Miami
|0
|6
|.000
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|4
|0
|1.000
|½
|Chicago
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|St. Louis
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Arizona
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|San Diego
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|San Francisco
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Colorado
|1
|5
|.167
|4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0, 8 innings
Baltimore 6, Kansas City 4
Texas 9, Tampa Bay 3
L.A. Angels 7, Miami 4
Detroit 5, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings
Houston 10, Toronto 0
Boston 9, Oakland 0
Seattle 5, Cleveland 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, Arizona 2
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 4, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 3, Miami 1
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Atlanta 2
Toronto 2, Houston 1
Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Cleveland 5, Seattle 2
Boston 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City (Ragans 0-1) at Baltimore (Burnes 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Miami (Puk 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 0-0) at Milwaukee (Ross 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Civale 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Oakland (Stripling 0-1), 3:37 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-0) at Seattle (Kirby 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 3:40 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0, 8 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 8, Washington 4
L.A. Angels 7, Miami 4
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 3, 10 innings
Detroit 5, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings
St. Louis 6, San Diego 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 3
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 2
L.A. Angels 3, Miami 1
Philadelphia 9, Cincinnati 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs 12, Colorado 2
St. Louis 5, San Diego 2
Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 4
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Miami (Puk 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 0-0) at Milwaukee (Ross 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Montas 1-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Thompson 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Washington (Williams 0-0), 6:45 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Quantrill 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Little 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.