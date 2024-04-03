All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 5 1 .833 — Boston 4 2 .667 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 5 1 .833 — Boston 4 2 .667 1 Baltimore 3 2 .600 1½ Tampa Bay 3 3 .500 2 Toronto 3 3 .500 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 4 0 1.000 — Cleveland 4 2 .667 1 Minnesota 2 2 .500 2 Kansas City 2 3 .400 2½ Chicago 1 4 .200 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 3 2 .600 — Texas 3 2 .600 — Seattle 3 3 .500 ½ Houston 1 5 .167 2½ Oakland 1 5 .167 2½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 3 2 .600 — Philadelphia 2 3 .400 1 Washington 1 3 .250 1½ New York 0 4 .000 2½ Miami 0 6 .000 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 5 0 1.000 — Milwaukee 4 0 1.000 ½ Chicago 3 2 .600 2 Cincinnati 3 2 .600 2 St. Louis 3 3 .500 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 6 2 .750 — Arizona 4 2 .667 1 San Diego 3 5 .375 3 San Francisco 2 4 .333 3 Colorado 1 5 .167 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0, 8 innings

Baltimore 6, Kansas City 4

Texas 9, Tampa Bay 3

L.A. Angels 7, Miami 4

Detroit 5, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings

Houston 10, Toronto 0

Boston 9, Oakland 0

Seattle 5, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 4, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 3, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Atlanta 2

Toronto 2, Houston 1

Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cleveland 5, Seattle 2

Boston 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Ragans 0-1) at Baltimore (Burnes 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Miami (Puk 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-0) at Milwaukee (Ross 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Civale 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Oakland (Stripling 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-0) at Seattle (Kirby 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 3:40 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0, 8 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 8, Washington 4

L.A. Angels 7, Miami 4

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 3, 10 innings

Detroit 5, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings

St. Louis 6, San Diego 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 3

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 3, Miami 1

Philadelphia 9, Cincinnati 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 12, Colorado 2

St. Louis 5, San Diego 2

Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 4

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Miami (Puk 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-0) at Milwaukee (Ross 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Montas 1-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Thompson 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Washington (Williams 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Quantrill 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Little 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

