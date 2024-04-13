Astros take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (8-6, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (4-11, fifth in the AL West) Houston; Saturday, 4:05…

Texas Rangers (8-6, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (4-11, fifth in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (0-2, 7.56 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Astros: Ronel Blanco (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.47 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -145, Rangers +122; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers after losing four in a row.

Houston has a 2-6 record at home and a 4-11 record overall. The Astros have a 3-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Texas has an 8-6 record overall and a 3-1 record on the road. The Rangers have an 8-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Rangers are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve has a .345 batting average to lead the Astros, and has six doubles and three home runs. Yordan Alvarez is 16-for-38 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers with a .327 batting average, and has two doubles, a home run, seven walks and five RBI. Adolis Garcia is 13-for-37 with a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 3-7, .265 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Framber Valdez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Justin Foscue: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 15-Day IL (lat), Nate Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (neck), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.