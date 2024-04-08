Live Radio
2024 Baseball Salaries

2024 Baseball Salaries

The Associated Press

April 8, 2024, 2:03 PM

———
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
il-Eduardo Rodríguez $14,000,000
Ketel Marte 13,600,000
Eugenio Suárez 11,285,714
Christian Walker 10,900,000
Zac Gallen 10,011,000
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 10,000,000
Joc Pederson 9,500,000
Merrill Kelly 8,500,000
il-Paul Sewald 7,350,000
Miguel Castro 5,000,000
Jace Peterson 5,000,000
Corbin Carroll 3,625,000
Scott McGough 3,000,000
il-Randal Grichuk 1,500,000
Ryan Thompson 1,350,000
Kevin Ginkel 1,225,000
Joe Mantiply 925,000
Geraldo Perdomo 786,000
Alek Thomas 769,500
Jake McCarthy 766,000
Ryne Nelson 764,300
Tommy Henry 760,500
Gabriel Moreno 760,100
Kyle Nelson 757,300
Brandon Pfaadt 754,400
il-Drey Jameson 749,700
Luis Frias 748,300
Bryce Jarvis 743,600
Blaze Alexander 740,000
Tucker Barnhart 740,000
———
ATLANTA BRAVES
Matt Olson $22,000,000
Austin Riley 21,000,000
Charlie Morton 20,000,000
Marcell Ozuna 18,000,000
Ronald Acuña Jr. 17,000,000
Raisel Iglesias 16,000,000
Chris Sale 16,000,000
Max Fried 15,000,000
Sean Murphy 9,000,000
Travis d’Arnaud 8,000,000
Joe Jiménez 8,000,000
Ozzie Albies 7,000,000
Pierce Johnson 7,000,000
A.J. Minter 6,220,000
Aaron Bummer 5,500,000
Michael Harris II 5,000,000
Reynaldo López 4,000,000
Adam Duvall 3,000,000
Orlando Arcia 2,000,000
Tyler Matzek 1,900,000
Luis Guillorme 1,100,000
Spencer Strider 1,000,000
Jarred Kelenic 760,000
Dylan Lee 760,000
Forrest Wall 750,000
Jesse Chavez 740,000
il-Ángel Perdomo 740,000
———
CHICAGO CUBS
Cody Bellinger $27,500,000
Dansby Swanson 26,000,000
Ian Happ 21,000,000
Seiya Suzuki 21,000,000
il-Jameson Taillon 18,000,000
Kyle Hendricks 16,500,000
Nico Hoerner 11,500,000
Drew Smyly 10,500,000
Shota Imanaga 9,500,000
Héctor Neris 9,000,000
Yan Gomes 6,000,000
Justin Steele 4,000,000
il-Patrick Wisdom 2,725,000
Adbert Alzolay 2,110,000
Mike Tauchman 1,950,000
Yency Almonte 1,900,000
Nick Madrigal 1,810,000
Garrett Cooper 1,750,000
Mark Leiter Jr. 1,500,000
Julian Merryweather 1,175,000
Christopher Morel 767,000
José Cuas 762,000
Javier Assad 755,000
Miguel Amaya 746,500
Miles Mastrobuoni 746,000
Michael Busch 741,500
Jordan Wicks 741,500
il-Caleb Kilian 740,500
Luke Little 740,500
———
CINCINNATI REDS
Nick Martinez $14,000,000
Frankie Montas 14,000,000
Jeimer Candelario 13,000,000
Emilio Pagan 8,000,000
Jonathan India 3,800,000
Hunter Greene 3,333,333
Luke Maile 3,000,000
Lucas Sims 2,850,000
Santiago Espinal 2,725,000
Tyler Stephenson 2,525,000
Brent Suter 2,500,000
Buck Farmer 2,250,000
Jake Fraley 2,150,000
Justin Wilson 1,500,000
il-Alex Young 1,160,000
Tejay Antone 830,000
Alexis Díaz 760,000
il-Ian Gibaut 760,000
il-Nick Lodolo 760,000
il-Sam Moll 760,000
Graham Ashcraft 750,000
Will Benson 750,000
Fernando Cruz 750,000
Stuart Fairchild 750,000
il-TJ Friedl 750,000
Nick Martini 750,000
Spencer Steer 750,000
Andrew Abbott 742,500
Elly De La Cruz 742,500
il-Matt McLain 742,500
Bubba Thompson 742,500
il-Brandon Williamson 742,500
Chr. Encarnacion-Strand 740,000
———
COLORADO ROCKIES
Kris Bryant $28,000,000
Kyle Freeland 15,000,000
Charlie Blackmon 13,000,000
Ryan McMahon 12,000,000
il-Antonio Senzatela 12,000,000
il-Germán Márquez 10,000,000
il-Daniel Bard 9,500,000
Cal Quantrill 6,550,000
Elías Díaz 6,000,000
Brendan Rodgers 3,200,000
Austin Gomber 3,150,000
Ezequiel Tovar 1,714,286
Jalen Beeks 1,675,000
Dakota Hudson 1,500,000
Jacob Stallings 1,500,000
Tyler Kinley 1,300,000
Peter Lambert 1,250,000
Jake Cave 1,000,000
il-Lucas Gilbreath 760,000
Nick Mears 750,000
Jake Bird 745,000
Ryan Feltner 745,000
Nolan Jones 745,000
Justin Lawrence 745,000
Elehuris Montero 745,000
Alan Trejo 745,000
Brenton Doyle 742,000
Michael Toglia 742,000
Victor Vodnik 742,000
Anthony Molina 740,000
———
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
Shohei Ohtani $28,213,523
Mookie Betts 26,158,692
Freddie Freeman 25,144,772
Teoscar Hernández 18,242,510
Tyler Glasnow 17,000,000
Chris Taylor 13,000,000
Will Smith 12,852,752
Max Muncy 9,500,000
Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9,166,667
Jason Heyward 9,000,000
James Paxton 9,000,000
il-Walker Buehler 8,025,000
Joe Kelly 8,000,000
Miguel Rojas 5,750,000
il-Tony Gonsolin 5,400,000
il-Clayton Kershaw 5,000,000
Ryan Brasier 4,500,000
Kiké Hernández 4,000,000
Evan Phillips 4,000,000
Ryan Yarbrough 3,900,000
Austin Barnes 3,500,000
il-Brusdar Graterol 2,700,000
il-Dustin May 2,135,000
Daniel Hudson 2,000,000
Gavin Lux 1,225,000
il-Blake Treinen 1,000,000
Alex Vesia 1,000,000
James Outman 770,000
Michael Grove 760,000
Bobby Miller 750,000
il-Emmet Sheehan 750,000
Kyle Hurt 742,500
Gavin Stone 742,500
———
MIAMI MARLINS
Josh Bell $16,500,000
Avisaíl García 12,000,000
Luis Arraez 10,600,000
il-Sandy Alcantara 9,300,000
Tanner Scott 5,700,000
Jesús Luzardo 5,500,000
Tim Anderson 5,000,000
Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2,625,000
Jesús Sánchez 2,100,000
Christian Bethancourt 2,050,000
A.J. Puk 1,800,000
Trevor Rogers 1,530,000
il-J.T. Chargois 1,285,000
Burch Smith 1,000,000
Nick Gordon 900,000
Anthony Bender 770,000
Bryan De La Cruz 768,000
il-Braxton Garrett 764,000
il-Edward Cabrera 761,000
Jake Burger 760,000
Nick Fortes 759,000
Andrew Nardi 754,000
Ryan Weathers 752,600
Bryan Hoeing 750,500
il-Eury Pérez 748,000
George Soriano 746,000
Vidal Bruján 745,800
Jonah Bride 745,000
il-Xavier Edwards 743,000
Max Meyer 743,000
Declan Cronin 742,000
Sixto Sánchez 742,000
il-Josh Simpson 740,500
———
MILWAUKEE BREWERS
Christian Yelich $24,170,234
Willy Adames 12,250,000
Rhys Hoskins 12,000,000
il-Wade Miley 7,000,000
il-Devin Williams 7,000,000
Freddy Peralta 5,734,960
Jakob Junis 4,000,000
Colin Rea 3,500,000
Gary Sánchez 3,000,000
Brandon Woodruff 2,500,000
Jackson Chourio 2,250,000
Hoby Milner 2,050,000
Joel Payamps 1,650,000
Joe Ross 1,500,000
Jake Bauers 1,350,000
il-Taylor Clarke 1,250,000
Bryse Wilson 1,025,000
Blake Perkins 800,000
Thyago Vieira 777,500
William Contreras 766,900
Trevor Megill 756,600
Elvis Peguero 754,300
Andruw Monasterio 752,500
Brice Turang 748,200
Abner Uribe 747,400
Sal Frelick 746,500
il-Garrett Mitchell 744,300
DL Hall 744,200
Bryan Hudson 741,700
Joey Ortiz 741,500
Oliver Dunn 740,000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

