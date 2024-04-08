2024 Baseball Salaries

——— ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS il-Eduardo Rodríguez $14,000,000 Ketel Marte 13,600,000 Eugenio Suárez 11,285,714 Christian Walker 10,900,000 Zac Gallen 10,011,000 Lourdes Gurriel…

——— ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS il-Eduardo Rodríguez $14,000,000 Ketel Marte 13,600,000 Eugenio Suárez 11,285,714 Christian Walker 10,900,000 Zac Gallen 10,011,000 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 10,000,000 Joc Pederson 9,500,000 Merrill Kelly 8,500,000 il-Paul Sewald 7,350,000 Miguel Castro 5,000,000 Jace Peterson 5,000,000 Corbin Carroll 3,625,000 Scott McGough 3,000,000 il-Randal Grichuk 1,500,000 Ryan Thompson 1,350,000 Kevin Ginkel 1,225,000 Joe Mantiply 925,000 Geraldo Perdomo 786,000 Alek Thomas 769,500 Jake McCarthy 766,000 Ryne Nelson 764,300 Tommy Henry 760,500 Gabriel Moreno 760,100 Kyle Nelson 757,300 Brandon Pfaadt 754,400 il-Drey Jameson 749,700 Luis Frias 748,300 Bryce Jarvis 743,600 Blaze Alexander 740,000 Tucker Barnhart 740,000 ——— ATLANTA BRAVES Matt Olson $22,000,000 Austin Riley 21,000,000 Charlie Morton 20,000,000 Marcell Ozuna 18,000,000 Ronald Acuña Jr. 17,000,000 Raisel Iglesias 16,000,000 Chris Sale 16,000,000 Max Fried 15,000,000 Sean Murphy 9,000,000 Travis d’Arnaud 8,000,000 Joe Jiménez 8,000,000 Ozzie Albies 7,000,000 Pierce Johnson 7,000,000 A.J. Minter 6,220,000 Aaron Bummer 5,500,000 Michael Harris II 5,000,000 Reynaldo López 4,000,000 Adam Duvall 3,000,000 Orlando Arcia 2,000,000 Tyler Matzek 1,900,000 Luis Guillorme 1,100,000 Spencer Strider 1,000,000 Jarred Kelenic 760,000 Dylan Lee 760,000 Forrest Wall 750,000 Jesse Chavez 740,000 il-Ángel Perdomo 740,000 ——— CHICAGO CUBS Cody Bellinger $27,500,000 Dansby Swanson 26,000,000 Ian Happ 21,000,000 Seiya Suzuki 21,000,000 il-Jameson Taillon 18,000,000 Kyle Hendricks 16,500,000 Nico Hoerner 11,500,000 Drew Smyly 10,500,000 Shota Imanaga 9,500,000 Héctor Neris 9,000,000 Yan Gomes 6,000,000 Justin Steele 4,000,000 il-Patrick Wisdom 2,725,000 Adbert Alzolay 2,110,000 Mike Tauchman 1,950,000 Yency Almonte 1,900,000 Nick Madrigal 1,810,000 Garrett Cooper 1,750,000 Mark Leiter Jr. 1,500,000 Julian Merryweather 1,175,000 Christopher Morel 767,000 José Cuas 762,000 Javier Assad 755,000 Miguel Amaya 746,500 Miles Mastrobuoni 746,000 Michael Busch 741,500 Jordan Wicks 741,500 il-Caleb Kilian 740,500 Luke Little 740,500 ——— CINCINNATI REDS Nick Martinez $14,000,000 Frankie Montas 14,000,000 Jeimer Candelario 13,000,000 Emilio Pagan 8,000,000 Jonathan India 3,800,000 Hunter Greene 3,333,333 Luke Maile 3,000,000 Lucas Sims 2,850,000 Santiago Espinal 2,725,000 Tyler Stephenson 2,525,000 Brent Suter 2,500,000 Buck Farmer 2,250,000 Jake Fraley 2,150,000 Justin Wilson 1,500,000 il-Alex Young 1,160,000 Tejay Antone 830,000 Alexis Díaz 760,000 il-Ian Gibaut 760,000 il-Nick Lodolo 760,000 il-Sam Moll 760,000 Graham Ashcraft 750,000 Will Benson 750,000 Fernando Cruz 750,000 Stuart Fairchild 750,000 il-TJ Friedl 750,000 Nick Martini 750,000 Spencer Steer 750,000 Andrew Abbott 742,500 Elly De La Cruz 742,500 il-Matt McLain 742,500 Bubba Thompson 742,500 il-Brandon Williamson 742,500 Chr. Encarnacion-Strand 740,000 ——— COLORADO ROCKIES Kris Bryant $28,000,000 Kyle Freeland 15,000,000 Charlie Blackmon 13,000,000 Ryan McMahon 12,000,000 il-Antonio Senzatela 12,000,000 il-Germán Márquez 10,000,000 il-Daniel Bard 9,500,000 Cal Quantrill 6,550,000 Elías Díaz 6,000,000 Brendan Rodgers 3,200,000 Austin Gomber 3,150,000 Ezequiel Tovar 1,714,286 Jalen Beeks 1,675,000 Dakota Hudson 1,500,000 Jacob Stallings 1,500,000 Tyler Kinley 1,300,000 Peter Lambert 1,250,000 Jake Cave 1,000,000 il-Lucas Gilbreath 760,000 Nick Mears 750,000 Jake Bird 745,000 Ryan Feltner 745,000 Nolan Jones 745,000 Justin Lawrence 745,000 Elehuris Montero 745,000 Alan Trejo 745,000 Brenton Doyle 742,000 Michael Toglia 742,000 Victor Vodnik 742,000 Anthony Molina 740,000 ——— LOS ANGELES DODGERS Shohei Ohtani $28,213,523 Mookie Betts 26,158,692 Freddie Freeman 25,144,772 Teoscar Hernández 18,242,510 Tyler Glasnow 17,000,000 Chris Taylor 13,000,000 Will Smith 12,852,752 Max Muncy 9,500,000 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9,166,667 Jason Heyward 9,000,000 James Paxton 9,000,000 il-Walker Buehler 8,025,000 Joe Kelly 8,000,000 Miguel Rojas 5,750,000 il-Tony Gonsolin 5,400,000 il-Clayton Kershaw 5,000,000 Ryan Brasier 4,500,000 Kiké Hernández 4,000,000 Evan Phillips 4,000,000 Ryan Yarbrough 3,900,000 Austin Barnes 3,500,000 il-Brusdar Graterol 2,700,000 il-Dustin May 2,135,000 Daniel Hudson 2,000,000 Gavin Lux 1,225,000 il-Blake Treinen 1,000,000 Alex Vesia 1,000,000 James Outman 770,000 Michael Grove 760,000 Bobby Miller 750,000 il-Emmet Sheehan 750,000 Kyle Hurt 742,500 Gavin Stone 742,500 ——— MIAMI MARLINS Josh Bell $16,500,000 Avisaíl García 12,000,000 Luis Arraez 10,600,000 il-Sandy Alcantara 9,300,000 Tanner Scott 5,700,000 Jesús Luzardo 5,500,000 Tim Anderson 5,000,000 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2,625,000 Jesús Sánchez 2,100,000 Christian Bethancourt 2,050,000 A.J. Puk 1,800,000 Trevor Rogers 1,530,000 il-J.T. Chargois 1,285,000 Burch Smith 1,000,000 Nick Gordon 900,000 Anthony Bender 770,000 Bryan De La Cruz 768,000 il-Braxton Garrett 764,000 il-Edward Cabrera 761,000 Jake Burger 760,000 Nick Fortes 759,000 Andrew Nardi 754,000 Ryan Weathers 752,600 Bryan Hoeing 750,500 il-Eury Pérez 748,000 George Soriano 746,000 Vidal Bruján 745,800 Jonah Bride 745,000 il-Xavier Edwards 743,000 Max Meyer 743,000 Declan Cronin 742,000 Sixto Sánchez 742,000 il-Josh Simpson 740,500 ——— MILWAUKEE BREWERS Christian Yelich $24,170,234 Willy Adames 12,250,000 Rhys Hoskins 12,000,000 il-Wade Miley 7,000,000 il-Devin Williams 7,000,000 Freddy Peralta 5,734,960 Jakob Junis 4,000,000 Colin Rea 3,500,000 Gary Sánchez 3,000,000 Brandon Woodruff 2,500,000 Jackson Chourio 2,250,000 Hoby Milner 2,050,000 Joel Payamps 1,650,000 Joe Ross 1,500,000 Jake Bauers 1,350,000 il-Taylor Clarke 1,250,000 Bryse Wilson 1,025,000 Blake Perkins 800,000 Thyago Vieira 777,500 William Contreras 766,900 Trevor Megill 756,600 Elvis Peguero 754,300 Andruw Monasterio 752,500 Brice Turang 748,200 Abner Uribe 747,400 Sal Frelick 746,500 il-Garrett Mitchell 744,300 DL Hall 744,200 Bryan Hudson 741,700 Joey Ortiz 741,500 Oliver Dunn 740,000

