2024 Baseball Salaries

|ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
|il-Eduardo Rodríguez
|$14,000,000
|Ketel Marte
|13,600,000
|Eugenio Suárez
|11,285,714
|Christian Walker
|10,900,000
|Zac Gallen
|10,011,000
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|10,000,000
|Joc Pederson
|9,500,000
|Merrill Kelly
|8,500,000
|il-Paul Sewald
|7,350,000
|Miguel Castro
|5,000,000
|Jace Peterson
|5,000,000
|Corbin Carroll
|3,625,000
|Scott McGough
|3,000,000
|il-Randal Grichuk
|1,500,000
|Ryan Thompson
|1,350,000
|Kevin Ginkel
|1,225,000
|Joe Mantiply
|925,000
|Geraldo Perdomo
|786,000
|Alek Thomas
|769,500
|Jake McCarthy
|766,000
|Ryne Nelson
|764,300
|Tommy Henry
|760,500
|Gabriel Moreno
|760,100
|Kyle Nelson
|757,300
|Brandon Pfaadt
|754,400
|il-Drey Jameson
|749,700
|Luis Frias
|748,300
|Bryce Jarvis
|743,600
|Blaze Alexander
|740,000
|Tucker Barnhart
|740,000
|ATLANTA BRAVES
|Matt Olson
|$22,000,000
|Austin Riley
|21,000,000
|Charlie Morton
|20,000,000
|Marcell Ozuna
|18,000,000
|Ronald Acuña Jr.
|17,000,000
|Raisel Iglesias
|16,000,000
|Chris Sale
|16,000,000
|Max Fried
|15,000,000
|Sean Murphy
|9,000,000
|Travis d’Arnaud
|8,000,000
|Joe Jiménez
|8,000,000
|Ozzie Albies
|7,000,000
|Pierce Johnson
|7,000,000
|A.J. Minter
|6,220,000
|Aaron Bummer
|5,500,000
|Michael Harris II
|5,000,000
|Reynaldo López
|4,000,000
|Adam Duvall
|3,000,000
|Orlando Arcia
|2,000,000
|Tyler Matzek
|1,900,000
|Luis Guillorme
|1,100,000
|Spencer Strider
|1,000,000
|Jarred Kelenic
|760,000
|Dylan Lee
|760,000
|Forrest Wall
|750,000
|Jesse Chavez
|740,000
|il-Ángel Perdomo
|740,000
|CHICAGO CUBS
|Cody Bellinger
|$27,500,000
|Dansby Swanson
|26,000,000
|Ian Happ
|21,000,000
|Seiya Suzuki
|21,000,000
|il-Jameson Taillon
|18,000,000
|Kyle Hendricks
|16,500,000
|Nico Hoerner
|11,500,000
|Drew Smyly
|10,500,000
|Shota Imanaga
|9,500,000
|Héctor Neris
|9,000,000
|Yan Gomes
|6,000,000
|Justin Steele
|4,000,000
|il-Patrick Wisdom
|2,725,000
|Adbert Alzolay
|2,110,000
|Mike Tauchman
|1,950,000
|Yency Almonte
|1,900,000
|Nick Madrigal
|1,810,000
|Garrett Cooper
|1,750,000
|Mark Leiter Jr.
|1,500,000
|Julian Merryweather
|1,175,000
|Christopher Morel
|767,000
|José Cuas
|762,000
|Javier Assad
|755,000
|Miguel Amaya
|746,500
|Miles Mastrobuoni
|746,000
|Michael Busch
|741,500
|Jordan Wicks
|741,500
|il-Caleb Kilian
|740,500
|Luke Little
|740,500
|CINCINNATI REDS
|Nick Martinez
|$14,000,000
|Frankie Montas
|14,000,000
|Jeimer Candelario
|13,000,000
|Emilio Pagan
|8,000,000
|Jonathan India
|3,800,000
|Hunter Greene
|3,333,333
|Luke Maile
|3,000,000
|Lucas Sims
|2,850,000
|Santiago Espinal
|2,725,000
|Tyler Stephenson
|2,525,000
|Brent Suter
|2,500,000
|Buck Farmer
|2,250,000
|Jake Fraley
|2,150,000
|Justin Wilson
|1,500,000
|il-Alex Young
|1,160,000
|Tejay Antone
|830,000
|Alexis Díaz
|760,000
|il-Ian Gibaut
|760,000
|il-Nick Lodolo
|760,000
|il-Sam Moll
|760,000
|Graham Ashcraft
|750,000
|Will Benson
|750,000
|Fernando Cruz
|750,000
|Stuart Fairchild
|750,000
|il-TJ Friedl
|750,000
|Nick Martini
|750,000
|Spencer Steer
|750,000
|Andrew Abbott
|742,500
|Elly De La Cruz
|742,500
|il-Matt McLain
|742,500
|Bubba Thompson
|742,500
|il-Brandon Williamson
|742,500
|Chr. Encarnacion-Strand
|740,000
|COLORADO ROCKIES
|Kris Bryant
|$28,000,000
|Kyle Freeland
|15,000,000
|Charlie Blackmon
|13,000,000
|Ryan McMahon
|12,000,000
|il-Antonio Senzatela
|12,000,000
|il-Germán Márquez
|10,000,000
|il-Daniel Bard
|9,500,000
|Cal Quantrill
|6,550,000
|Elías Díaz
|6,000,000
|Brendan Rodgers
|3,200,000
|Austin Gomber
|3,150,000
|Ezequiel Tovar
|1,714,286
|Jalen Beeks
|1,675,000
|Dakota Hudson
|1,500,000
|Jacob Stallings
|1,500,000
|Tyler Kinley
|1,300,000
|Peter Lambert
|1,250,000
|Jake Cave
|1,000,000
|il-Lucas Gilbreath
|760,000
|Nick Mears
|750,000
|Jake Bird
|745,000
|Ryan Feltner
|745,000
|Nolan Jones
|745,000
|Justin Lawrence
|745,000
|Elehuris Montero
|745,000
|Alan Trejo
|745,000
|Brenton Doyle
|742,000
|Michael Toglia
|742,000
|Victor Vodnik
|742,000
|Anthony Molina
|740,000
|LOS ANGELES DODGERS
|Shohei Ohtani
|$28,213,523
|Mookie Betts
|26,158,692
|Freddie Freeman
|25,144,772
|Teoscar Hernández
|18,242,510
|Tyler Glasnow
|17,000,000
|Chris Taylor
|13,000,000
|Will Smith
|12,852,752
|Max Muncy
|9,500,000
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|9,166,667
|Jason Heyward
|9,000,000
|James Paxton
|9,000,000
|il-Walker Buehler
|8,025,000
|Joe Kelly
|8,000,000
|Miguel Rojas
|5,750,000
|il-Tony Gonsolin
|5,400,000
|il-Clayton Kershaw
|5,000,000
|Ryan Brasier
|4,500,000
|Kiké Hernández
|4,000,000
|Evan Phillips
|4,000,000
|Ryan Yarbrough
|3,900,000
|Austin Barnes
|3,500,000
|il-Brusdar Graterol
|2,700,000
|il-Dustin May
|2,135,000
|Daniel Hudson
|2,000,000
|Gavin Lux
|1,225,000
|il-Blake Treinen
|1,000,000
|Alex Vesia
|1,000,000
|James Outman
|770,000
|Michael Grove
|760,000
|Bobby Miller
|750,000
|il-Emmet Sheehan
|750,000
|Kyle Hurt
|742,500
|Gavin Stone
|742,500
|MIAMI MARLINS
|Josh Bell
|$16,500,000
|Avisaíl García
|12,000,000
|Luis Arraez
|10,600,000
|il-Sandy Alcantara
|9,300,000
|Tanner Scott
|5,700,000
|Jesús Luzardo
|5,500,000
|Tim Anderson
|5,000,000
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|2,625,000
|Jesús Sánchez
|2,100,000
|Christian Bethancourt
|2,050,000
|A.J. Puk
|1,800,000
|Trevor Rogers
|1,530,000
|il-J.T. Chargois
|1,285,000
|Burch Smith
|1,000,000
|Nick Gordon
|900,000
|Anthony Bender
|770,000
|Bryan De La Cruz
|768,000
|il-Braxton Garrett
|764,000
|il-Edward Cabrera
|761,000
|Jake Burger
|760,000
|Nick Fortes
|759,000
|Andrew Nardi
|754,000
|Ryan Weathers
|752,600
|Bryan Hoeing
|750,500
|il-Eury Pérez
|748,000
|George Soriano
|746,000
|Vidal Bruján
|745,800
|Jonah Bride
|745,000
|il-Xavier Edwards
|743,000
|Max Meyer
|743,000
|Declan Cronin
|742,000
|Sixto Sánchez
|742,000
|il-Josh Simpson
|740,500
|MILWAUKEE BREWERS
|Christian Yelich
|$24,170,234
|Willy Adames
|12,250,000
|Rhys Hoskins
|12,000,000
|il-Wade Miley
|7,000,000
|il-Devin Williams
|7,000,000
|Freddy Peralta
|5,734,960
|Jakob Junis
|4,000,000
|Colin Rea
|3,500,000
|Gary Sánchez
|3,000,000
|Brandon Woodruff
|2,500,000
|Jackson Chourio
|2,250,000
|Hoby Milner
|2,050,000
|Joel Payamps
|1,650,000
|Joe Ross
|1,500,000
|Jake Bauers
|1,350,000
|il-Taylor Clarke
|1,250,000
|Bryse Wilson
|1,025,000
|Blake Perkins
|800,000
|Thyago Vieira
|777,500
|William Contreras
|766,900
|Trevor Megill
|756,600
|Elvis Peguero
|754,300
|Andruw Monasterio
|752,500
|Brice Turang
|748,200
|Abner Uribe
|747,400
|Sal Frelick
|746,500
|il-Garrett Mitchell
|744,300
|DL Hall
|744,200
|Bryan Hudson
|741,700
|Joey Ortiz
|741,500
|Oliver Dunn
|740,000
