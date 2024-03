World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Saturday At The Princess Mundo Imperial Acapulco, Mexico Purse: $2,013,940 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Saturday from…

Saturday

At The Princess Mundo Imperial

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $2,013,940

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Alex de Minaur (3), Australia, def. Casper Ruud (6), Norway, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (2), Poland, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

