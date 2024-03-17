Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

UT-Martin, Ohio Valley Conference
Chattanooga, Southern Conference
Iowa, Big Ten Conference
Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast Conference
South Carolina, Southeastern Conference
Richmond, Atlantic 10 Conference
Southern Cal, Pac-12 Conference
Presbyterian, Big South Conference
UConn, Big East Conference
Marshall, Sun Belt Conference
Green Bay, Horizon League
Portland, West Coast Conference
S. Dakota State, Summit League
Texas, Big 12 Conference
E. Washington, Big Sky Conference
Rice, American Athletic Conference
UNLV, Mountain West Conference
Texas A&M-CC, Southland Conference
Maine, American East Conference
Kent State, Mid-American Conference
Cal. Baptist, Western Athletic Conference
Fairfield, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Princeton, Ivy League
Norfolk State, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Jackson State, Southwestern Athletic Conference
Middle Tennessee, Conference USA
UC Irvine, Big West Conference
Florida Gulf Coast, Atlantic Sun Conference
Sacred Heart, Northeast Conference
Holy Cross, Patriot League
