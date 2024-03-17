Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

UT-Martin, Ohio Valley Conference Chattanooga, Southern Conference Iowa, Big Ten Conference Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast Conference South Carolina, Southeastern Conference…

UT-Martin, Ohio Valley Conference

Chattanooga, Southern Conference

Iowa, Big Ten Conference

Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast Conference

South Carolina, Southeastern Conference

Richmond, Atlantic 10 Conference

Southern Cal, Pac-12 Conference

Presbyterian, Big South Conference

UConn, Big East Conference

Marshall, Sun Belt Conference

Green Bay, Horizon League

Portland, West Coast Conference

S. Dakota State, Summit League

Texas, Big 12 Conference

E. Washington, Big Sky Conference

Rice, American Athletic Conference

UNLV, Mountain West Conference

Texas A&M-CC, Southland Conference

Maine, American East Conference

Kent State, Mid-American Conference

Cal. Baptist, Western Athletic Conference

Fairfield, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Princeton, Ivy League

Norfolk State, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Jackson State, Southwestern Athletic Conference

Middle Tennessee, Conference USA

UC Irvine, Big West Conference

Fairfield, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Florida Gulf Coast, Atlantic Sun Conference

Sacred Heart, Northeast Conference

Holy Cross, Patriot League

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.