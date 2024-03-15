Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

UT-Martin, Ohio Valley Conference Chattanooga, Southern Conference Iowa, Big Ten Conference Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast Conference South Carolina, Southeastern Conference…

UT-Martin, Ohio Valley Conference

Chattanooga, Southern Conference

Iowa, Big Ten Conference

Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast Conference

South Carolina, Southeastern Conference

Richmond, Atlantic 10 Conference

Southern Cal, Pac-12 Conference

Presbyterian, Big South Conference

UConn, Big East Conference

Marshall, Sun Belt Conference

Green Bay, Horizon League

Portland, West Coast Conference

S. Dakota St., Summit League

Texas, Big 12 Conference

E. Washington, Big Sky Conference

Rice, American Athletic Conference

UNLV, Mountain West Conference

Texas A&M-CC, Southland Conference

Maine, American East Conference

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.