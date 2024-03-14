Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

UT-Martin, Ohio Valley Conference
Chattanooga, Southern Conference
Iowa, Big Ten Conference
Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast Conference
South Carolina, Southeastern Conference
Richmond, Atlantic 10 Conference
Southern Cal, Pac-12 Conference
Presbyterian, Big South Conference
Marshall, Sun Belt Conference
Green Bay, Horizon League
Portland, West Coast Conference
S. Dakota St., Summit League
Texas, Big 12 Conference
E. Washington, Big Sky Conference
Rice, American Athletic Conference
UNLV, Mountain West Conference
Texas A&M-CC,Southland Conference
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.