Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

March 20, 2024, 6:11 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Baltimore 0 0 .000
Boston 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000
Kansas City 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000
Toronto 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 0 0 .000
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000
San Francisco 0 0 .000
St. Louis 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
San Diego 0 1 .000 ½

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Musgrove 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 0-0), 6:05 a.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

