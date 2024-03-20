Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|½
___
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
Thursday’s Games
San Diego (Musgrove 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 0-0), 6:05 a.m.
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
