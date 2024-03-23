Valspar Championship Scores

Live Radio
The Associated Press

March 23, 2024

Saturday

At Innisbrook, A Salamander Golf and Spa Resort – Copperhead

Palm Harbor, Fla.

Purse: $8.4 million

Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71

Third Round

Keith Mitchell 67-70-66—203
Mackenzie Hughes 68-68-69—205
Peter Malnati 66-71-68—205
Seamus Power 68-69-68—205
Chandler Phillips 68-68-70—206
Brendon Todd 67-69-70—206
Cameron Young 69-69-68—206
Cameron Champ 71-69-67—207
Adam Hadwin 68-71-68—207
Rico Hoey 67-71-69—207
Kevin Roy 65-73-69—207
Adam Svensson 66-72-69—207
Joseph Bramlett 71-68-69—208
Lee Hodges 72-70-66—208
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 71-67-70—208
Ryan Moore 72-69-67—208
Carl Yuan 66-73-69—208
Thomas Detry 69-71-69—209
Lucas Glover 68-69-72—209
Ben Griffin 71-68-70—209
Michael Kim 70-67-72—209
Matti Schmid 70-71-68—209
Scott Stallings 70-67-72—209
Kevin Streelman 64-72-73—209
Matt Wallace 69-72-68—209
Tom Whitney 71-69-69—209
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-69-72—210
Fred Biondi 70-71-69—210
Hayden Buckley 68-73-69—210
Jorge Campillo 71-68-71—210
Kevin Dougherty 69-71-70—210
Robby Shelton 70-72-68—210
Greyson Sigg 69-72-69—210
Aaron Baddeley 67-70-74—211
Eric Cole 73-67-71—211
Ryo Hisatsune 68-71-72—211
Maverick McNealy 69-71-71—211
Taylor Moore 69-73-69—211
Chez Reavie 67-72-72—211
Xander Schauffele 68-72-71—211
Adam Schenk 70-71-70—211
Roger Sloan 69-72-70—211
Hayden Springer 67-73-71—211
Sami Valimaki 69-72-70—211
Dylan Wu 68-71-72—211
Akshay Bhatia 74-68-70—212
Stewart Cink 69-67-76—212
Joel Dahmen 72-70-70—212
Max Greyserman 69-71-72—212
Billy Horschel 69-72-71—212
Matt Kuchar 75-67-70—212
Robert Macintyre 70-72-70—212
Andrew Novak 71-71-70—212
Justin Suh 68-73-71—212
Doug Ghim 71-71-71—213
Webb Simpson 72-70-71—213
Vince Whaley 70-72-71—213
Norman Xiong 70-71-72—213
Alexander Bjork 72-70-72—214
Mac Meissner 73-68-73—214
Sam Stevens 70-71-73—214
Callum Tarren 69-73-72—214
Carson Young 71-70-73—214
Ben Martin 68-71-76—215
Ryan Palmer 67-75-73—215
Parker Coody 69-73-74—216
Chris Gotterup 68-73-75—216
David Skinns 75-67-74—216
Justin Thomas 68-69-79—216
Ryan Brehm 70-70-77—217
Seonghyeon Kim 72-70-75—217
Sam Ryder 69-70-78—217
Nick Taylor 68-74-75—217
Alejandro Tosti 68-73-76—217
Harry Hall 73-69-76—218
Chan Kim 71-71-76—218
Bronson Burgoon 70-71-79—220

