Valspar Championship Scores

Saturday At Innisbrook, A Salamander Golf and Spa Resort – Copperhead Palm Harbor, Fla. Purse: $8.4 million Yardage: 7,340; Par:…

Saturday

At Innisbrook, A Salamander Golf and Spa Resort – Copperhead

Palm Harbor, Fla.

Purse: $8.4 million

Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71

Third Round

Keith Mitchell 67-70-66—203 Mackenzie Hughes 68-68-69—205 Peter Malnati 66-71-68—205 Seamus Power 68-69-68—205 Chandler Phillips 68-68-70—206 Brendon Todd 67-69-70—206 Cameron Young 69-69-68—206 Cameron Champ 71-69-67—207 Adam Hadwin 68-71-68—207 Rico Hoey 67-71-69—207 Kevin Roy 65-73-69—207 Adam Svensson 66-72-69—207 Joseph Bramlett 71-68-69—208 Lee Hodges 72-70-66—208 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 71-67-70—208 Ryan Moore 72-69-67—208 Carl Yuan 66-73-69—208 Thomas Detry 69-71-69—209 Lucas Glover 68-69-72—209 Ben Griffin 71-68-70—209 Michael Kim 70-67-72—209 Matti Schmid 70-71-68—209 Scott Stallings 70-67-72—209 Kevin Streelman 64-72-73—209 Matt Wallace 69-72-68—209 Tom Whitney 71-69-69—209 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-69-72—210 Fred Biondi 70-71-69—210 Hayden Buckley 68-73-69—210 Jorge Campillo 71-68-71—210 Kevin Dougherty 69-71-70—210 Robby Shelton 70-72-68—210 Greyson Sigg 69-72-69—210 Aaron Baddeley 67-70-74—211 Eric Cole 73-67-71—211 Ryo Hisatsune 68-71-72—211 Maverick McNealy 69-71-71—211 Taylor Moore 69-73-69—211 Chez Reavie 67-72-72—211 Xander Schauffele 68-72-71—211 Adam Schenk 70-71-70—211 Roger Sloan 69-72-70—211 Hayden Springer 67-73-71—211 Sami Valimaki 69-72-70—211 Dylan Wu 68-71-72—211 Akshay Bhatia 74-68-70—212 Stewart Cink 69-67-76—212 Joel Dahmen 72-70-70—212 Max Greyserman 69-71-72—212 Billy Horschel 69-72-71—212 Matt Kuchar 75-67-70—212 Robert Macintyre 70-72-70—212 Andrew Novak 71-71-70—212 Justin Suh 68-73-71—212 Doug Ghim 71-71-71—213 Webb Simpson 72-70-71—213 Vince Whaley 70-72-71—213 Norman Xiong 70-71-72—213 Alexander Bjork 72-70-72—214 Mac Meissner 73-68-73—214 Sam Stevens 70-71-73—214 Callum Tarren 69-73-72—214 Carson Young 71-70-73—214 Ben Martin 68-71-76—215 Ryan Palmer 67-75-73—215 Parker Coody 69-73-74—216 Chris Gotterup 68-73-75—216 David Skinns 75-67-74—216 Justin Thomas 68-69-79—216 Ryan Brehm 70-70-77—217 Seonghyeon Kim 72-70-75—217 Sam Ryder 69-70-78—217 Nick Taylor 68-74-75—217 Alejandro Tosti 68-73-76—217 Harry Hall 73-69-76—218 Chan Kim 71-71-76—218 Bronson Burgoon 70-71-79—220

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.