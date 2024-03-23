Valspar Championship Scores

Saturday
At Innisbrook, A Salamander Golf and Spa Resort – Copperhead
Palm Harbor, Fla.
Purse: $8.4 million
Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71
Third Round
|Keith Mitchell
|67-70-66—203
|Mackenzie Hughes
|68-68-69—205
|Peter Malnati
|66-71-68—205
|Seamus Power
|68-69-68—205
|Chandler Phillips
|68-68-70—206
|Brendon Todd
|67-69-70—206
|Cameron Young
|69-69-68—206
|Cameron Champ
|71-69-67—207
|Adam Hadwin
|68-71-68—207
|Rico Hoey
|67-71-69—207
|Kevin Roy
|65-73-69—207
|Adam Svensson
|66-72-69—207
|Joseph Bramlett
|71-68-69—208
|Lee Hodges
|72-70-66—208
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|71-67-70—208
|Ryan Moore
|72-69-67—208
|Carl Yuan
|66-73-69—208
|Thomas Detry
|69-71-69—209
|Lucas Glover
|68-69-72—209
|Ben Griffin
|71-68-70—209
|Michael Kim
|70-67-72—209
|Matti Schmid
|70-71-68—209
|Scott Stallings
|70-67-72—209
|Kevin Streelman
|64-72-73—209
|Matt Wallace
|69-72-68—209
|Tom Whitney
|71-69-69—209
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|69-69-72—210
|Fred Biondi
|70-71-69—210
|Hayden Buckley
|68-73-69—210
|Jorge Campillo
|71-68-71—210
|Kevin Dougherty
|69-71-70—210
|Robby Shelton
|70-72-68—210
|Greyson Sigg
|69-72-69—210
|Aaron Baddeley
|67-70-74—211
|Eric Cole
|73-67-71—211
|Ryo Hisatsune
|68-71-72—211
|Maverick McNealy
|69-71-71—211
|Taylor Moore
|69-73-69—211
|Chez Reavie
|67-72-72—211
|Xander Schauffele
|68-72-71—211
|Adam Schenk
|70-71-70—211
|Roger Sloan
|69-72-70—211
|Hayden Springer
|67-73-71—211
|Sami Valimaki
|69-72-70—211
|Dylan Wu
|68-71-72—211
|Akshay Bhatia
|74-68-70—212
|Stewart Cink
|69-67-76—212
|Joel Dahmen
|72-70-70—212
|Max Greyserman
|69-71-72—212
|Billy Horschel
|69-72-71—212
|Matt Kuchar
|75-67-70—212
|Robert Macintyre
|70-72-70—212
|Andrew Novak
|71-71-70—212
|Justin Suh
|68-73-71—212
|Doug Ghim
|71-71-71—213
|Webb Simpson
|72-70-71—213
|Vince Whaley
|70-72-71—213
|Norman Xiong
|70-71-72—213
|Alexander Bjork
|72-70-72—214
|Mac Meissner
|73-68-73—214
|Sam Stevens
|70-71-73—214
|Callum Tarren
|69-73-72—214
|Carson Young
|71-70-73—214
|Ben Martin
|68-71-76—215
|Ryan Palmer
|67-75-73—215
|Parker Coody
|69-73-74—216
|Chris Gotterup
|68-73-75—216
|David Skinns
|75-67-74—216
|Justin Thomas
|68-69-79—216
|Ryan Brehm
|70-70-77—217
|Seonghyeon Kim
|72-70-75—217
|Sam Ryder
|69-70-78—217
|Nick Taylor
|68-74-75—217
|Alejandro Tosti
|68-73-76—217
|Harry Hall
|73-69-76—218
|Chan Kim
|71-71-76—218
|Bronson Burgoon
|70-71-79—220
