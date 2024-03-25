USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the last poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Arkansas (24) 19-3 742 1 2. Oregon State (4) 21-2 717 2 3. Clemson (1) 22-2 690 5 4. Texas A&M 21-3 637 6 5. Tennessee 21-4 619 7 6. Florida (1) 14-9 565 8 7. LSU 19-6 542 4 8. Virginia 20-4 527 11 9. Vanderbilt 19-6 508 3 10. Dallas Baptist 19-4 448 16 11. North Carolina 21-4 405 17 12. Wake Forest 16-7 399 14 13. Duke 17-7 380 9 14. South Carolina 19-5 292 NR 15. Virginia Tech 18-4 289 23 16. East Carolina 16-6 284 13 17. Florida State 19-3 276 12 18. Alabama 18-6 239 10 19. UC Irvine 18-3 224 21 20. Coastal Carolina 18-6 171 15 21. Kentucky 20-4 162 25 22. North Carolina State 15-7 92 NR 23. Mississippi State 17-8 76 NR 24. Georgia 21-4 68 NR 25. TCU 17-7 65 18

Dropped Out: No. 19 Campbell (17-6); No. 20 Oklahoma (14-9); No. 22 UC Santa Barbara (13-7); No. 24 Auburn (15-8).

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma (14-9) 64; Kansas State (17-6) 57; Auburn (15-8) 36; Campbell (17-6) 29; Nebraska (17-5) 22; Texas Tech (17-7) 20; Indiana State (17-5) 15; Texas (15-9) 14; Central Florida (15-6) 11; Oregon (15-7) 9; Maryland (18-6) 8; Oklahoma State (15-9) 8; Northeastern (16-6) 7; Rutgers (17-7) 7; Lamar (19-4) 6; Louisiana Tech (20-6) 5; Creighton (17-3) 5; UC Santa Barbara (13-7) 1.

