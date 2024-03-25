USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the last poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Arkansas (24)
|19-3
|742
|1
|2. Oregon State (4)
|21-2
|717
|2
|3. Clemson (1)
|22-2
|690
|5
|4. Texas A&M
|21-3
|637
|6
|5. Tennessee
|21-4
|619
|7
|6. Florida (1)
|14-9
|565
|8
|7. LSU
|19-6
|542
|4
|8. Virginia
|20-4
|527
|11
|9. Vanderbilt
|19-6
|508
|3
|10. Dallas Baptist
|19-4
|448
|16
|11. North Carolina
|21-4
|405
|17
|12. Wake Forest
|16-7
|399
|14
|13. Duke
|17-7
|380
|9
|14. South Carolina
|19-5
|292
|NR
|15. Virginia Tech
|18-4
|289
|23
|16. East Carolina
|16-6
|284
|13
|17. Florida State
|19-3
|276
|12
|18. Alabama
|18-6
|239
|10
|19. UC Irvine
|18-3
|224
|21
|20. Coastal Carolina
|18-6
|171
|15
|21. Kentucky
|20-4
|162
|25
|22. North Carolina State
|15-7
|92
|NR
|23. Mississippi State
|17-8
|76
|NR
|24. Georgia
|21-4
|68
|NR
|25. TCU
|17-7
|65
|18
Dropped Out: No. 19 Campbell (17-6); No. 20 Oklahoma (14-9); No. 22 UC Santa Barbara (13-7); No. 24 Auburn (15-8).
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma (14-9) 64; Kansas State (17-6) 57; Auburn (15-8) 36; Campbell (17-6) 29; Nebraska (17-5) 22; Texas Tech (17-7) 20; Indiana State (17-5) 15; Texas (15-9) 14; Central Florida (15-6) 11; Oregon (15-7) 9; Maryland (18-6) 8; Oklahoma State (15-9) 8; Northeastern (16-6) 7; Rutgers (17-7) 7; Lamar (19-4) 6; Louisiana Tech (20-6) 5; Creighton (17-3) 5; UC Santa Barbara (13-7) 1.
