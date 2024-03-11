USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

Live Radio
The Associated Press

March 11, 2024, 12:46 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the last poll.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Arkansas (18) 13-2 750 3
2. LSU (6) 14-2 710 2
3. Oregon State (1) 15-1 684 5
4. Texas A&M (3) 16-0 654 6
5. Wake Forest (3) 12-3 638 1
6. Tennessee 16-1 626 8
7. Duke 13-2 611 11
8. TCU 14-2 530 4
9. Clemson 13-1 511 9
10. Vanderbilt 14-3 507 10
11. Florida 10-5 440 7
12. Alabama 15-1 404 13
13. North Carolina 14-2 356 14
14. North Carolina State 12-2 344 15
15. Virginia 13-3 322 12
16. East Carolina 10-4 315 16
17. Coastal Carolina 14-2 292 18
18. Dallas Baptist 13-2 234 19
19. Auburn 12-3 224 20
20. UC Irvine 13-1 179 23
20. South Carolina 13-3 179 21
22. Florida State 14-0 120 25
23. Campbell 11-4 104 24
24. Texas 9-6 100 22
25. Texas Tech 11-4 85 17

Dropped Out: None.

Others receiving votes: Georgia (16-1) 38; UC Santa Barbara (9-5) 34; Oklahoma State (10-6) 11; Oregon (11-4) 9; Miami (Fla.) (9-6) 7; Virginia Tech (11-3) 9; UCLA (5-9) 7; California (11-3) 6; Louisiana Tech (13-3) 5; Northeastern (8-4) 5; Saint Louis (14-1) 5; Southern Mississippi (10-6) 5; Indiana State (11-3) 4; Indiana (9-6) 3; Kansas (9-5) 3; Troy (12-5) 2; Kentucky (13-3) 1; Oklahoma (9-5) 1; UC San Diego (12-3) 1.

