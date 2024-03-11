USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the last poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Arkansas (18)
|13-2
|750
|3
|2. LSU (6)
|14-2
|710
|2
|3. Oregon State (1)
|15-1
|684
|5
|4. Texas A&M (3)
|16-0
|654
|6
|5. Wake Forest (3)
|12-3
|638
|1
|6. Tennessee
|16-1
|626
|8
|7. Duke
|13-2
|611
|11
|8. TCU
|14-2
|530
|4
|9. Clemson
|13-1
|511
|9
|10. Vanderbilt
|14-3
|507
|10
|11. Florida
|10-5
|440
|7
|12. Alabama
|15-1
|404
|13
|13. North Carolina
|14-2
|356
|14
|14. North Carolina State
|12-2
|344
|15
|15. Virginia
|13-3
|322
|12
|16. East Carolina
|10-4
|315
|16
|17. Coastal Carolina
|14-2
|292
|18
|18. Dallas Baptist
|13-2
|234
|19
|19. Auburn
|12-3
|224
|20
|20. UC Irvine
|13-1
|179
|23
|20. South Carolina
|13-3
|179
|21
|22. Florida State
|14-0
|120
|25
|23. Campbell
|11-4
|104
|24
|24. Texas
|9-6
|100
|22
|25. Texas Tech
|11-4
|85
|17
Dropped Out: None.
Others receiving votes: Georgia (16-1) 38; UC Santa Barbara (9-5) 34; Oklahoma State (10-6) 11; Oregon (11-4) 9; Miami (Fla.) (9-6) 7; Virginia Tech (11-3) 9; UCLA (5-9) 7; California (11-3) 6; Louisiana Tech (13-3) 5; Northeastern (8-4) 5; Saint Louis (14-1) 5; Southern Mississippi (10-6) 5; Indiana State (11-3) 4; Indiana (9-6) 3; Kansas (9-5) 3; Troy (12-5) 2; Kentucky (13-3) 1; Oklahoma (9-5) 1; UC San Diego (12-3) 1.
