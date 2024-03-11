USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with first-place votes received in parentheses, team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in the last poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Arkansas (18) 13-2 750 3 2. LSU (6) 14-2 710 2 3. Oregon State (1) 15-1 684 5 4. Texas A&M (3) 16-0 654 6 5. Wake Forest (3) 12-3 638 1 6. Tennessee 16-1 626 8 7. Duke 13-2 611 11 8. TCU 14-2 530 4 9. Clemson 13-1 511 9 10. Vanderbilt 14-3 507 10 11. Florida 10-5 440 7 12. Alabama 15-1 404 13 13. North Carolina 14-2 356 14 14. North Carolina State 12-2 344 15 15. Virginia 13-3 322 12 16. East Carolina 10-4 315 16 17. Coastal Carolina 14-2 292 18 18. Dallas Baptist 13-2 234 19 19. Auburn 12-3 224 20 20. UC Irvine 13-1 179 23 20. South Carolina 13-3 179 21 22. Florida State 14-0 120 25 23. Campbell 11-4 104 24 24. Texas 9-6 100 22 25. Texas Tech 11-4 85 17

Dropped Out: None.

Others receiving votes: Georgia (16-1) 38; UC Santa Barbara (9-5) 34; Oklahoma State (10-6) 11; Oregon (11-4) 9; Miami (Fla.) (9-6) 7; Virginia Tech (11-3) 9; UCLA (5-9) 7; California (11-3) 6; Louisiana Tech (13-3) 5; Northeastern (8-4) 5; Saint Louis (14-1) 5; Southern Mississippi (10-6) 5; Indiana State (11-3) 4; Indiana (9-6) 3; Kansas (9-5) 3; Troy (12-5) 2; Kentucky (13-3) 1; Oklahoma (9-5) 1; UC San Diego (12-3) 1.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.