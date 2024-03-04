USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Wake Forest (28)
|10-1
|770
|1
|2. LSU (3)
|11-1
|713
|2
|3. Arkansas
|9-2
|692
|5
|4. TCU
|12-0
|688
|3
|5. Oregon St.
|11-1
|635
|6
|6. Texas A&M
|11-0
|601
|7
|7. Florida
|8-3
|584
|4
|8. Tennessee
|11-1
|577
|8
|9. Clemson
|9-1
|502
|11
|10. Vanderbilt
|10-3
|488
|14
|11. Duke
|10-1
|448
|10
|12. Virginia
|10-1
|438
|9
|13. Alabama
|11-1
|343
|15
|14. North Carolina
|10-2
|324
|17
|15. NC State
|9-2
|321
|18
|16. East Carolina
|7-4
|306
|12
|17. Texas Tech
|9-2
|246
|19
|18. Coastal Carolina
|9-2
|234
|20
|19. Dallas Baptist
|10-1
|203
|24
|20. Auburn
|9-2
|185
|22
|21. South Carolina
|8-3
|153
|16
|22. Texas
|7-4
|131
|13
|23. UC Irvine
|9-0
|116
|25
|24. Campbell
|8-3
|92
|23
|25. Florida St.
|10-0
|58
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 21 Indiana (7-4).
Others receiving votes: UC Santa Barbara (5-5) 29; Georgia (10-1) 27; Indiana (7-4) 25; Kentucky (10-1) 24; Louisiana Tech (11-0) 24; Oklahoma St. (7-4) 16; Stanford (6-5) 15; Oregon (7-3) 13; Pittsburgh (8-1) 11; Indiana St. (8-3) 7; Kansas St. (7-3) 7; UCLA (5-5) 7; Southern Miss. (8-4) 6; UCF (8-1) 4; Troy (10-3) 4; California (7-3) 2; Rutgers (8-2) 2; Northeastern (5-3) 1; Saint Louis (10-1) 1; UNC-Wilmington (6-6) 1; Virginia Tech (8-3) 1.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.