USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

March 4, 2024, 1:48 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Wake Forest (28) 10-1 770 1
2. LSU (3) 11-1 713 2
3. Arkansas 9-2 692 5
4. TCU 12-0 688 3
5. Oregon St. 11-1 635 6
6. Texas A&M 11-0 601 7
7. Florida 8-3 584 4
8. Tennessee 11-1 577 8
9. Clemson 9-1 502 11
10. Vanderbilt 10-3 488 14
11. Duke 10-1 448 10
12. Virginia 10-1 438 9
13. Alabama 11-1 343 15
14. North Carolina 10-2 324 17
15. NC State 9-2 321 18
16. East Carolina 7-4 306 12
17. Texas Tech 9-2 246 19
18. Coastal Carolina 9-2 234 20
19. Dallas Baptist 10-1 203 24
20. Auburn 9-2 185 22
21. South Carolina 8-3 153 16
22. Texas 7-4 131 13
23. UC Irvine 9-0 116 25
24. Campbell 8-3 92 23
25. Florida St. 10-0 58 NR

Dropped Out: No. 21 Indiana (7-4).

Others receiving votes: UC Santa Barbara (5-5) 29; Georgia (10-1) 27; Indiana (7-4) 25; Kentucky (10-1) 24; Louisiana Tech (11-0) 24; Oklahoma St. (7-4) 16; Stanford (6-5) 15; Oregon (7-3) 13; Pittsburgh (8-1) 11; Indiana St. (8-3) 7; Kansas St. (7-3) 7; UCLA (5-5) 7; Southern Miss. (8-4) 6; UCF (8-1) 4; Troy (10-3) 4; California (7-3) 2; Rutgers (8-2) 2; Northeastern (5-3) 1; Saint Louis (10-1) 1; UNC-Wilmington (6-6) 1; Virginia Tech (8-3) 1.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

