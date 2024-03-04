USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Wake Forest (28) 10-1 770 1 2. LSU (3) 11-1 713 2 3. Arkansas 9-2 692 5 4. TCU 12-0 688 3 5. Oregon St. 11-1 635 6 6. Texas A&M 11-0 601 7 7. Florida 8-3 584 4 8. Tennessee 11-1 577 8 9. Clemson 9-1 502 11 10. Vanderbilt 10-3 488 14 11. Duke 10-1 448 10 12. Virginia 10-1 438 9 13. Alabama 11-1 343 15 14. North Carolina 10-2 324 17 15. NC State 9-2 321 18 16. East Carolina 7-4 306 12 17. Texas Tech 9-2 246 19 18. Coastal Carolina 9-2 234 20 19. Dallas Baptist 10-1 203 24 20. Auburn 9-2 185 22 21. South Carolina 8-3 153 16 22. Texas 7-4 131 13 23. UC Irvine 9-0 116 25 24. Campbell 8-3 92 23 25. Florida St. 10-0 58 NR

Dropped Out: No. 21 Indiana (7-4).

Others receiving votes: UC Santa Barbara (5-5) 29; Georgia (10-1) 27; Indiana (7-4) 25; Kentucky (10-1) 24; Louisiana Tech (11-0) 24; Oklahoma St. (7-4) 16; Stanford (6-5) 15; Oregon (7-3) 13; Pittsburgh (8-1) 11; Indiana St. (8-3) 7; Kansas St. (7-3) 7; UCLA (5-5) 7; Southern Miss. (8-4) 6; UCF (8-1) 4; Troy (10-3) 4; California (7-3) 2; Rutgers (8-2) 2; Northeastern (5-3) 1; Saint Louis (10-1) 1; UNC-Wilmington (6-6) 1; Virginia Tech (8-3) 1.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.