Union and Sounders postponed due to soggy field

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The Philadelphia Union and Seattle Sounders game was postponed on Saturday night.

The cross-conference game at Subaru Park was paused in the 6th minute due to a waterlogged field amid torrential storms. The score was tied 0-0.

The match will resume at a date to be determined.

