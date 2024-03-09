Live Radio
Union and Sounders postponed due to soggy field

The Associated Press

March 9, 2024, 9:56 PM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The Philadelphia Union and Seattle Sounders game was postponed on Saturday night.

The cross-conference game at Subaru Park was paused in the 6th minute due to a waterlogged field amid torrential storms. The score was tied 0-0.

The match will resume at a date to be determined.

