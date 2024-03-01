Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Albuquerque High 77, Santa Fe 76 Carlsbad 35, Clovis 33 Eldorado 62, La Cueva 59 Eunice 64,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albuquerque High 77, Santa Fe 76

Carlsbad 35, Clovis 33

Eldorado 62, La Cueva 59

Eunice 64, Jal 40

Hope Christian 44, Valley 34

Jemez Valley 61, Coronado 25

Legacy 34, Evangel Christian 30

Los Alamos 51, Espanola Valley 40

Los Lunas 51, Rio Grande 30

Lovington 50, Portales 46

Navajo Prep 57, Zuni 38

Penasco 45, Questa 34

Springer 50, Des Moines 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

