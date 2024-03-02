ELECTION 2024: DC GOP Primary Results | Trump eyes Virginia ahead of Super Tuesday | DC Primary Voter Guide | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Sports

Syme, Brown share lead at SDC Championship on the European tour. They are 2 shots clear of chasers

The Associated Press

March 2, 2024, 10:18 AM

EASTERN CAPE, South Africa (AP) — Connor Syme of Scotland and Daniel Brown of England share the lead and are two shots clear of the chasers heading into the final round of the SDC Championship on the European tour.

Brown, who led after 36 holes in South Africa, shot an even-par 72 and was joined at the top of the leaderboard on 11 under overall by Syme, who had seven birdies in a 67 — the third lowest score of the third round on Saturday.

The 141st-ranked Syme has never won a European tour event — he has three second-place finishes, however — while Brown’s sole victory was at the ISPS Handa World Invitational last year.

Three players are tied for third place: Andy Sullivan of England (66), Robin Williams of South Africa (71) and James Nicholas of the United States (70). Nicholas is ranked No. 1,129.

