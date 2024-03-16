Nice leapfrogs Lens in French league. Strasbourg wins for first time in 2024

PARIS (AP) — Nice ended a six-match winless streak in style with a 3-1 victory at last season’s runner-up Lens…

PARIS (AP) — Nice ended a six-match winless streak in style with a 3-1 victory at last season’s runner-up Lens in the French league on Saturday.

The result moved Nice to fourth place, one point above Lens, which had the most chances but was not clinical enough.

Forward Terem Moffi scored twice for the visitors, including one goal from the penalty spot, with Khephren Thuram adding Nice’s other goal.

Elye Wahi reduced the deficit for Lens with 15 minutes left.

EMEGHA SCORES TWICE

Dutch striker Emmanuel Emegha scored twice as Strasbourg snapped an eight-game winless streak by beating struggling Nantes 3-1. Emegha, a tall center forward, has been one of the revelations of the season, with seven goals in 22 matches.

His brace helped Strasbourg secure its first league win in 2024 and move to 12th place, six points above the relegation zone. Nantes slumped to a third consecutive loss and stayed 16th, lagging four points behind Strasbourg,

Kevin Gameiro opened the scoring for Strasbourg after just three minutes before Eray Comert put the teams level from close range before the interval. Emegha made it 2-1 around the hour-mark with a right-foot shot and completed his brace in the 78th minute after dribbling past goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

Leader Paris Saint-Germain plays on Sunday at Montpellier, with second-place Brest hosting Lille.

