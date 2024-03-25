Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama to miss rematch against Suns with sprained left ankle

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama will miss Monday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns because of a…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama will miss Monday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns because of a sprained left ankle.

The 7-foot-3 center from France was ruled out after participating in San Antonio’s morning shootaround to test his ankle.

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said the injury is not severe and it is “a little better than 50-50” that Wembanyama will play Wednesday at Utah.

Wembanyama got hurt during Saturday’s 131-106 loss to Phoenix. He did not play in the fourth quarter, with the Suns leading by as many as 32 points during the game.

“He tweaked it sometime during (Saturday’s game) and kept playing,” Popovich said, “and it bothered him afterward.”

Wembanyama had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot in 21 minutes against Phoenix.

The top pick in last year’s NBA draft is averaging 20.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.4 blocks and 1.3 steals in 29 minutes per game.

San Antonio is in danger of finishing with the worst record in franchise history despite Wembanyama being the leading candidate for NBA Rookie of the Year.

The Spurs (15-56) need to win five of their last 11 games to avoid breaking the mark of 20-62 set in 1997.

