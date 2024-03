Sports on TV for Wednesday, Mar. 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Mar. 20 AMERCIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 7 p.m. NHLN — Springfield…

(All times Eastern)

Wednesday, Mar. 20

AMERCIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.

NHLN — Springfield at Lehigh Valley

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:40 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Grambling St. vs. Montana St., First-Four Game, Dayton, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Saint Joseph’s at Seton Hall, First Round

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: VCU at Villanova, First Round

9:10 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Colorado vs. Boise St., First-Four Game, Dayton, Ohio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Presbyterian vs. Sacred Heart, First-Four Game, Columbia, S.C.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Columbia vs. Vanderbilt, First-Four Game, Blacksburg, Va.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Air Force at Utah

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — South Carolina at Clemson

PAC-12N — Sacramento St. at California

8 p.m.

ACCN — Texas at Florida St.

GOLF

1 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche Singapore Classic, First Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

MLB BASEBALL

6 a.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, Seoul, South Korea

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. Miami, Jupiter, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. LA Angels (Split Squad), Tempe, Ariz.

9 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Angels (Split Squad) vs. Kansas City, Surprise, Ariz.

6 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Seoul, South Korea

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at Washington

10 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Los Angeles

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:55 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Penrith

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: San Marino vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, Serravalle, San Marino

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

