Sports on TV for Tuesday, Mar. 12

Tuesday, Mar. 12
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10 a.m.
NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. Dynamo Basketball Club, Pretoria, South Africa
1 p.m.
NBATV — FUS de Rabat vs. Cape Town Tigers, Pretoria, South Africa
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
SECN — Florida St. at Florida
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — BYU at Utah
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame, First Round, Washington
4:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville vs. NC State, First Round, Washington
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — America East Tournament: New Hampshire vs. Vermont, Semifinal
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Southland Tournament: TBD vs. McNeese St., Semifinal, Lake Charles, La.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Miami vs. Boston College, First Round, Washington
CBSSN — Coastal Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington
ESPN — Horizon League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis
ESPN2 — Northeast Tournament: Wagner at Merrimack, Championship
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD bs. Sacramento St., Semifinal, Boise, Idaho
9 p.m.
ESPN — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big Sky Tournament: TBD vs. Idaho St., Semifinal, Boise, Idaho
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
Horizon League Tournament: Green Bay vs. Cleveland St., Championship, Indianapolis
4 p.m.
ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
SECN — Texas at LSU
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla.
4 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz.
9 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at New York
10 p.m.
TNT — Minnesota at LA Clippers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Houston Dynamo at Columbus Crew, Round of 16 – Leg 2
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Philadelphia Union at CF Pachuca, Round of 16 – Leg 2
10:20 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Orlando City SC at Tigres UANL, Round of 16 – Leg 2
TENNIS
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Round of 16, Doubles Quarterfinals
