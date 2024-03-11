Sports on TV for Tuesday, Mar. 12

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Mar. 12 BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE 10 a.m. NBATV — Petro…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Mar. 12

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. Dynamo Basketball Club, Pretoria, South Africa

1 p.m.

NBATV — FUS de Rabat vs. Cape Town Tigers, Pretoria, South Africa

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

SECN — Florida St. at Florida

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — BYU at Utah

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame, First Round, Washington

4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville vs. NC State, First Round, Washington

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — America East Tournament: New Hampshire vs. Vermont, Semifinal

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southland Tournament: TBD vs. McNeese St., Semifinal, Lake Charles, La.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Miami vs. Boston College, First Round, Washington

CBSSN — Coastal Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington

ESPN — Horizon League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

ESPN2 — Northeast Tournament: Wagner at Merrimack, Championship

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD bs. Sacramento St., Semifinal, Boise, Idaho

9 p.m.

ESPN — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big Sky Tournament: TBD vs. Idaho St., Semifinal, Boise, Idaho

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

Horizon League Tournament: Green Bay vs. Cleveland St., Championship, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Summit League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

SECN — Texas at LSU

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz.

9 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at New York

10 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at LA Clippers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Houston Dynamo at Columbus Crew, Round of 16 – Leg 2

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Philadelphia Union at CF Pachuca, Round of 16 – Leg 2

10:20 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Orlando City SC at Tigres UANL, Round of 16 – Leg 2

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Round of 16, Doubles Quarterfinals

_____

