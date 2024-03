Sports on TV for Thursday, Mar. 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Mar. 7 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 3:30 a.m. FS2 —…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Mar. 7

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Sydney

AUTO RACING

8:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UAB at Temple

ESPNU — Canisius at Fairfield

FS1 — Rutgers at Wisconsin

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at Louisiana Tech

ESPN2 — Colorado at Oregon

ESPNU — Howard at Norfolk St.

FS1 — Washington at Washington St.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at UCLA

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — California at Stanford

ESPNU — Utah at Oregon St.

FS1 — Arizona St. at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Louisville, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

12 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi St., Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Maryland, Second Round, Minneapolis

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Miami vs. North Carolina, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Nebraska, Second Round, Minneapolis

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

ESPNU — Howard at Norfolk St.

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Arkansas vs. Auburn, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Penn St., Second Round, Minneapolis

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Second Round, Minneapolis

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Jonsson Workwear Open, First Round, Glendower Golf Club, Gauteng, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Blue Bay LPGA, Second Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan, China

6 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Jonsson Workwear Open, Second Round, Glendower Golf Club, Gauteng, South Africa

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati, Goodyear, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Miami at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at New Jersey

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Raed at Al-Nassr

12:45 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen at Qarabag, Round of 16 – Leg 1

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Slavia Prague at AC Milan, Round of 16 – Leg 1

6:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: CF Monterrey at FC Cincinnati, Round of 16 – Leg 1

8:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, Round of 16 – Leg 1

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.