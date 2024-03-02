Sports on TV for Sunday, Mar. 3

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Mar. 3
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
1 a.m. (Sunday)
CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 8, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Taped)
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Delaware Classic, Middletown, Del.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBS — Seton Hall at UConn
2 p.m.
CBS — Indiana at Maryland
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bradley at Drake
4 p.m.
CBS — Michigan at Ohio St.
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UAB at Memphis
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Nebraska
9 p.m.
FS1 — Stanford at Colorado
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Pittsburgh
ESPN — Tennessee at South Carolina
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor
SECN — Auburn at Florida
1 p.m.
FOX — Ohio St. at Iowa
2 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
BTN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin
ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame
SECN — Kentucky at LSU
3 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall
PEACOCK — Maryland at Indiana
4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.
BTN — Nebraska at Illinois
ESPN — Duke at North Carolina
SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi
5 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Villanova
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
7 p.m.
FS1 — Purdue at Michigan
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Kentucky
6 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Maryland at Notre Dame
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Rutgers
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas
GOLF
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Royal Greens Golf & CC, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (Taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Philadelphia at Dallas
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Golden State at Boston
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Cleveland
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma City at Phoenix
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
NBATV — G-League Ignite at College Park
4 p.m.
NBATV — Delaware at Osceola
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen, Indianapolis
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Arizona at Washington
3:30 p.m.
TNT — New Jersey at Los Angeles
7 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at Buffalo
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 and Championship Round, Indianapolis
SKIING
11 a.m.
CNBC — U.S. FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Aspen, Colo.
1:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Aspen, Colo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Hearts
8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Burnley
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Paraguay, Quarterfinal, Los Angeles
TENNIS
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Santiago-ATP, San Diego-WTA Finals
TRACK AND FIELD
8 a.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024: Day 2, Glasgow, Scotland (Taped)
2 p.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024: Day 3, Glasgow, Scotland
_____
