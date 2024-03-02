Sports on TV for Sunday, Mar. 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Mar. 3 AUTO RACING 3:30 p.m. FOX — NASCAR Cup…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Mar. 3

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

1 a.m. (Sunday)

CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 8, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Taped)

BOWLING

12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Delaware Classic, Middletown, Del.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBS — Seton Hall at UConn

2 p.m.

CBS — Indiana at Maryland

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bradley at Drake

4 p.m.

CBS — Michigan at Ohio St.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UAB at Memphis

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Nebraska

9 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Pittsburgh

ESPN — Tennessee at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

SECN — Auburn at Florida

1 p.m.

FOX — Ohio St. at Iowa

2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

BTN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin

ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame

SECN — Kentucky at LSU

3 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall

PEACOCK — Maryland at Indiana

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.

BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi

5 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Villanova

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

7 p.m.

FS1 — Purdue at Michigan

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Kentucky

6 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Missouri

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Maryland at Notre Dame

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Rutgers

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas

GOLF

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Royal Greens Golf & CC, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Dallas

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at Boston

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Cleveland

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Phoenix

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — G-League Ignite at College Park

4 p.m.

NBATV — Delaware at Osceola

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen, Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Arizona at Washington

3:30 p.m.

TNT — New Jersey at Los Angeles

7 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Buffalo

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 and Championship Round, Indianapolis

SKIING

11 a.m.

CNBC — U.S. FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Aspen, Colo.

1:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Aspen, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Hearts

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Burnley

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Paraguay, Quarterfinal, Los Angeles

TENNIS

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Santiago-ATP, San Diego-WTA Finals

TRACK AND FIELD

8 a.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024: Day 2, Glasgow, Scotland (Taped)

2 p.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024: Day 3, Glasgow, Scotland

_____

