Sports on TV for Sunday, Mar. 10

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Mar. 10

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Gainesville Rounds 1 & 2, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Shriners Children’s 500, Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Villa La Angostura, Argentina (Taped)

9 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla. (Taped)

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Villa La Angostura, Argentina (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 9, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)

BASKETBAL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — FUS de Rabat vs. Dynamo Basketball Club, Pretoria, South Africa

1 p.m.

NBATV — Cape Town Tigers vs. Petro de Luanda, South Africa

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan

ESPN2 — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, High Point, N.C.

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Wisconsin at Purdue

2 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers

CBS — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, St. Louis

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Bucknell at Colgate, Semifinal

ESPN2 — Atlantic Sun Tournament: Austin Peay at Stetson, Championship

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Boston U., Semifinal

ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Michigan St. at Indiana

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

7 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Iowa

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Minneapolis

ESPNU — Southern Tournament: UNC-Greensboro vs. Chattanooga, Championship, Asheville, N.C.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greenville, S.C.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Henrico, Va.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament: Southern Cal vs. Stanford, Championship, Las Vegas

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, High Point, N.C.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Stanford

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. at Minnesota, Quarterfinal – Game 3 (If Necessary)

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNEWS — NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Selection Show

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Kentucky

2 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M

4 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville

6 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Alabama

COLLEGE WRESTLING

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Championships: From College Park, Md.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championships: Chapel Hill, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Championships: From Tulsa, Okla.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: From Corvallis, Ore.

CYCLING

2 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Final Stage, 68 miles, Nice, France (Taped)

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Jonsson Workwear Open, Final Round, Glendower Golf Club, Gauteng, South Africa

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Sheung Shui, China (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, La Paloma Country Club, Catalina Foothills, Ariz.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. Texas, Surprise, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at New York

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at LA Lakers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Nashville at Minnesota

6 p.m.

NHLN — Arizona at Chicago

RODEO

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Milwaukee

RUGBY (MEN’S)

Noon

CNBC — Six Nations: Wales vs. France, Cardiff, Wales (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa

10 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Empoli at AC Milan

11:45 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool

SWIMMING

10:30 a.m.

CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Westmont, Ill. (Taped)

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

